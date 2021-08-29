Sports briefs: Virginia Tech men's soccer team fells top-ranked Marshall

TENNIS

Laver would welcome Djokovic to Slam club

If Novak Djokovic wins the U.S. Open two weeks from now to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969, “Rocket” Rod Laver will be there to welcome him into a remarkably exclusive group.

“I’d be very happy to shake his hand if he can win the four Slams. I’d be happy for him to be a part of — whether it’s a ‘club’ or not, I don’t know,” Laver said.

No man has won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same season since the slightly built, red-haired, left-handed Australian did it for the second time 52 years ago.

Laver — who also completed a true Grand Slam as an amateur in 1962 — and Don Budge, who did it in 1938, remain the only men to accomplish the greatest feat in tennis.