Sports briefs: Virginia Tech men's soccer team fells top-ranked Marshall

SOCCER
Tech topples top-ranked Marshall
The Virginia Tech men’s soccer team scored three unanswered goals in the second half and knocked off top-ranked and defending NCAA champion Marshall 3-2 on Sunday in the JMU Invitational in Harrisonburg.
Tech senior defender Sivert Haugli scored his team’s first two goals as the Hokies (1-0-1), ranked 15th, picked up a marquee win in their second game of the season.
Junior forward forward Nick Blacklock scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.
Marshall (1-1), which returns all but one starter from the team that won the NCAA crown last spring, led 2-0 at halftime.
It was only the fourth time the Tech men’s soccer program has upset the nation’s top-ranked team. Tech defeated No. 1 Duke in 2004, No. 1 North Carolina in 2011 and No. 1 Notre Dame in 2017.
Yordy Reyna
- knocked in a rebound early in the second half, sparking D.C. United a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night in Washington.
Ramon Abila
- , who joined the club two weeks ago, iced the game with a goal early in stoppage time.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Tech WR Royal joins ACC Network
Former Virginia Tech receiver Eddie Royal is the ACC Network’s newest analyst.
Royal will make his studio debut in Bristol, Conn., as part of “All ACC,” the network’s flagship news and information show, on Monday night. He will make weekly appearances on the show throughout the 2021 season every Thursday.
He will also receive a handful of commentary assignments, starting with Virginia Tech’s game on Sept. 11 against Middle Tennessee.
Royal had a standout four-year career for Tech, culminating with first-team all-ACC honors in 2007 for a Hokies team that won the conference title. He still holds the ACC record for most career yardage on punt returns (1,296 yards).
- Alabama backup linebacker
Quandarrius Robinson
- has been charged with driving under the influence after a three-car crash in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa police said the wreck occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday and that no one was injured. Robinson remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday morning on $1,000 bond.
TENNIS
Laver would welcome Djokovic to Slam club
If Novak Djokovic wins the U.S. Open two weeks from now to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969, “Rocket” Rod Laver will be there to welcome him into a remarkably exclusive group.
“I’d be very happy to shake his hand if he can win the four Slams. I’d be happy for him to be a part of — whether it’s a ‘club’ or not, I don’t know,” Laver said.
No man has won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same season since the slightly built, red-haired, left-handed Australian did it for the second time 52 years ago.
Laver — who also completed a true Grand Slam as an amateur in 1962 — and Don Budge, who did it in 1938, remain the only men to accomplish the greatest feat in tennis.
The No. 1-seeded Djokovic will start his path at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night against Holger Rune, an 18-year-old from Denmark making his Grand Slam debut. Three women have gone 4 for 4 for a true Grand Slam, most recently Steffi Graf in 1988.
AUTO RACING
Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps when it was called off Sunday after it restarted under a safety car nearly three hours later than its scheduled time.
The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner, who needed to complete only two laps to earn points.
Verstappen’s sixth win of the season was the 16th of his career and stopped Lewis Hamilton earning a record-extending 100th win, while also trimming his overall lead from 8 points to 3.
Verstappen was leading Williams driver George Russell and Hamilton on Lap 4 when the restarted race ended after roughly 10 minutes with rain still lashing down.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Michigan beats Ohio for LL World Series title
Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa. The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959.
ELSEWHERE
Jacques Rogge
- , who oversaw an era of political and financial stability in the Olympic movement after its worst ethics scandal and pursued a hard line against doping during his 12 years as IOC president, has died, the Olympic organization said Sunday. He was 79. The International Olympic Committee announced his death without giving details. Mr. Rogge’s health had visibly declined when he attended Olympic events since his presidency ended in 2013.
Natasha Cloud
- scored 21 points and
Shavonte Zellous
- hit a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a second-half comeback in the Washington Mystics’ 76-75 WNBA victory over the visiting Dallas Wings on Saturday night.
Rafal Majka
- took the lead at the first of four climbs and held on for a win in the 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta in El Barraco, with
Odd Christian Eiking
- keeping the overall lead. Majka went to the front with less than 56 miles to go and stayed in control during the rest of the 122.7-mile stage. He crossed the finish line in 4 hours, 51 minutes, 36 seconds — 1:27 ahead of