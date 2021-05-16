Sports briefs: Wizards win, set up play-in matchup against Celtics

NBA
Wizards’ win sets up play-in game vs. Celtics
The Washington Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 Sunday with Bradley Beal scoring 20 of his 25 points in the second half.
The Hornets, who led by as many as 16 points in the first half, closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak to drop to the 10th spot in the East and will play at the Indiana Pacers in a win-or-go-home game in the play-in round.
Beal returned after missing three consecutive games with a strained left hamstring, and while he didn’t always look to be at his best, he was a big part of this win, including two free throws to clinch it with 9.6 seconds remaining after Devonte’ Graham missed a 3-point try for Charlotte.
And Beal got plenty of help from Russell Westbrook, who contributed 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 184th career triple-double — three more than Oscar Robertson’s previous NBA record — and 38th this season alone, the most in the league.
Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 22 points.
Curry wins scoring title
Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots.
The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will play Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. Golden State’s opponent was dependent on Sunday night’s results for the Lakers and Portland.
At 33, Curry and Jordan are the only scoring champions age 33 or older. Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships.
Two-time MVP Curry locked up his first scoring title since 2015-16 with his second basket of the game late in the first quarter. He made 9 of 22 3s and also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State’s sixth straight win.
TENNIS
Nadal beats Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title
Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title in Rome.
The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis.
The title also re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open, where he will be aiming for a 14th title starting in two weeks.
Nadal beat Djokovic in straight sets in last year’s Roland Garros final.
The top-ranked Djokovic spent nearly five hours on court Saturday, when he had to rally for a rain-delayed quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas before winning another three-setter over local favorite Lorenzo Sonego in the semifinals. Nadal played only once on Saturday, beating Reilly Opelka in 1 ½ hours.
In the women’s final, reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0.
It was the 57th meeting between Nadal and Djokovic, which is the most matches between two men in the Open era. Djokovic holds the slimmest of edges in the series, 29-28, while Nadal holds a 6-3 advantage in Rome overall and 4-2 in Rome finals.
AUTO RACING
Force wins Funny Car title at 72
John Force won yet again at age 72, topping the Funny Car field in the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, N.C., for his record 152nd event victory.
Force beat J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon and Alexis DeJoria in the final with a 3.916-second run at 328.78 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
SOCCER
Unseeded Marshall seeks NCAA title
Jamil Roberts delayed his professional career, hoping for a chance at a national championship with his Marshall teammates.
The senior winger got that opportunity: Marshall will face Indiana in the NCAA College Cup championship on Monday night. The Thundering Herd are vying to become the first unseeded team to win the title since Santa Clara in 2006.
Santa Clara’s women are in the other College Cup final against Florida State. The games are being played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Earlier this year, Roberts was selected by Sporting Kansas City in the third round of the Major League Soccer draft.
ELSEWHERE
- The New York Giants signed wide receiver
Kelvin Benjamin
- and running back
Corey Clement
- . Benjamin, who was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014, has not played in the NFL since 2018 when he split time between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In four seasons with the Panthers, Bills and Chiefs, Benjamin played in 61 regular-season games. He had 209 receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns. Clement, who joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent, spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl in his rookie season.
Tyson Fury
- confirmed he will take on
Anthony Joshua
- on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in an all-British fight to determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Fury holds the WBC belt. Joshua owns the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.
Lennox Lewis
- was the last undisputed heavyweight champion, in 1999-2000.
- Former Tour de France champion
Egan Bernal
- showed why he is one of the favorites to win the Giro d’Italia as he stormed to victory in the ninth stage in Campo Felice to also claim the leader’s pink jersey. Bernal passed the two previous leaders to claim his first stage win in a Grand Tour. Bernal, 24, finished seven seconds ahead of
Giulio Ciccone
- and
Aleksandr Vlasov
- at the end of the 98-mile route from Castel di Sangro to the ski resort of Campo Felice.
