Sports briefs: Wizards win, set up play-in matchup against Celtics

NBA

Wizards’ win sets up play-in game vs. Celtics

The Washington Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 Sunday with Bradley Beal scoring 20 of his 25 points in the second half.

The Hornets, who led by as many as 16 points in the first half, closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak to drop to the 10th spot in the East and will play at the Indiana Pacers in a win-or-go-home game in the play-in round.

Beal returned after missing three consecutive games with a strained left hamstring, and while he didn’t always look to be at his best, he was a big part of this win, including two free throws to clinch it with 9.6 seconds remaining after Devonte’ Graham missed a 3-point try for Charlotte.

And Beal got plenty of help from Russell Westbrook, who contributed 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 184th career triple-double — three more than Oscar Robertson’s previous NBA record — and 38th this season alone, the most in the league.