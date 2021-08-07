Sundays with Wes McElroy: Biles earned a victory without winning gold

Many times we’ve watched athletes defy our imagination.

We’ve sat in stadiums, on couches, and in man-caves wondering how they did what we can’t begin to comprehend.

Ninety-nine percent of us also don’t know what it’s like to go to work with thousands judging us in-person while millions more do so at home.

If we have a bad day at work or make a mistake at the office, it may be scrutinized by our bosses, not by millions on television shows, radio talk show hosts and the internet.

Most of us have the freedom to go home and open Facebook to the stories of the day or celebrity gossip, not thousands of messages shredding your performance or wishing you and your family harm.

Just as we don’t know how Odell Beckham Jr makes that one-handed catch or how LeBron James drives the lane on five guys, 99.9% have never experienced the “twisties” in gymnastics. Before these Olympics, 99.99999% of us had never heard of the “twisties” until they were brought up when Simone Biles withdrew from team competition in the Tokyo Games.

Yet there were voices, a great many who criticized Biles, 24, for being mentally weak for not “toughing it out” and abandoning her team.