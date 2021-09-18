Sundays with Wes McElroy: Experience matters in appreciating a rivalry

Long ago, I learned there are a few things I’ll never understand in life.

For example, why do people want to bungee-jump? Why do some find Borat funny? And how do some enjoy piercing parts of their body that aren’t anywhere near the ears?

However, it’s aided me well in my profession to realize that we don’t always understand things because we don’t experience them.

As the line goes “don’t draw me a map until you’ve been there,” so sometimes it’s tough to write or talk about something unless you’ve witnessed it.

This week leading up to Saturday’s matchup of No. 5 Virginia Tech and West Virginia, it was quite an education for someone who moved to the commonwealth in 2005 to learn how much each fan base wanted this game simply because of the venom that still remains after all the years of no longer being in the same conference.

At the mere mention of this game on my radio show, one Mountaineers fan told me the story of how parents would help with financial assistance to any college, but if Tech were chosen, students would have to pay their own tuition.

My inbox included an email from a Hokie who told me of going to Morgantown years ago wearing full beers rained down on him after a Virginia Tech win.