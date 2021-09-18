Sundays with Wes McElroy: Experience matters in appreciating a rivalry

Long ago, I learned there are a few things I’ll never understand in life.
For example, why do people want to bungee-jump? Why do some find Borat funny? And how do some enjoy piercing parts of their body that aren’t anywhere near the ears?
However, it’s aided me well in my profession to realize that we don’t always understand things because we don’t experience them.
As the line goes “don’t draw me a map until you’ve been there,” so sometimes it’s tough to write or talk about something unless you’ve witnessed it.
This week leading up to Saturday’s matchup of No. 5 Virginia Tech and West Virginia, it was quite an education for someone who moved to the commonwealth in 2005 to learn how much each fan base wanted this game simply because of the venom that still remains after all the years of no longer being in the same conference.
At the mere mention of this game on my radio show, one Mountaineers fan told me the story of how parents would help with financial assistance to any college, but if Tech were chosen, students would have to pay their own tuition.
My inbox included an email from a Hokie who told me of going to Morgantown years ago wearing full beers rained down on him after a Virginia Tech win.
Upon entering my hotel in Fairmont, W.Va., on Thursday night, the WVU button-wearing receptionist at the Holiday Inn was quick to tell me how she’s still bitter at the Hokies for leaving the Big East and how nothing more would make her season than to send them back to Blacksburg with their first loss.
All I wanted to know was whether there was a free continental breakfast.
Instead there was a lesson told about a 28-7 shellacking by her beloved Moutaineers in 2003.
Doris at the front desk isn’t alone.
In the days leading up to the 53rd installment of the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy, it was uncommon to think of the dynamic between what this game means to the players as compared to value it has for the fans.
“From a fan-base standpoint, the rivalry sticks out more than [it does for] the players, just because it hasn’t been played on an annual basis since the … 2000s,” Mountaineers coach Neal Brown said in his weekly press conference.
For the players, the meaning of this game was simply about going Tech going 3-0 or 2-1 for WVU, but what happened in the previous matchups of the Big East days didn’t much matter because those on the rosters were mostly in day care or kindergarten the last time the teams played in a conference matchup.
Virginia Tech and West Virginia. WVU and Pitt. Texas and Texas A&M. College football realignment has made many more in the sport richer, but at the same time robbed its fans of some of the sport’s great rivalries.
As one gets older, it sometimes doesn’t register that certain things that once meant so much to one generation of a fan base don’t resonate with the next because that something special has drastically changed or is gone altogether.
Ask 40- or 50-year-old Washington football fans in central Virginia why their kids or grandkids would rather pull for Russell Wilson and Seattle or Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City than the regional team you raised them to follow with stories of Joe Gibbs and three Super Bowls.
It’s because to them Joe Gibbs is that guy in NASCAR and those other guys are really good and they play on teams that win consistently.
Twenty years of losing and frustration not only wear at a fan base but the next generation of it as well — a hefty hurdle Washington team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera are trying to overcome.
Things change as times change.
Rivalries are canceled, conferences fold, and the worst for any fan base: Teams disappear and relocate like San Diego and the Chargers, St. Louis and the Rams, and Hartford and the Whalers.
There was a time when boxing and horse racing were America’s favorite sports and baseball was by far more popular than the NFL. Now, one is still America’s pastime while the other is America’s present ratings king.
Now, please don’t get me wrong. The present isn’t all that bad with five prime time NFL TV windows each week and apps that let us see whatever games we want across the globe. Plus, as a kid of the early 1980s, the high def and remote control inventions are quite nice.