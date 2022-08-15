Top five weekend events: RVA Duck Race, Down Home Family Reunion & The Shins

The quack is back in Richmond this weekend with the return of the RVA Duck Race, plus a concert from The Shins, the Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park and a festival of fiddling at Dogwood Dell.

Dashboard Confessional Friday

Florida rockers Dashboard Confessional, known for their 2006 hit “Stolen” and “Vindicated” from the “Spider-Man 2” movie head to the After Hours concert series at The Meadow Event Park. Andrew McMahon opens. 6 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $31-$99. www.afterhoursconcertseries.com

RVA Duck Race and Festival of Inclusion

Saturday

The RVA Duck Race is back, now hosted by the Autism Society of Central Virginia, and with a new event: a Festival of Inclusion, Richmond’s first sensory-friendly festival designed to include individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. The event will kick off music and family activities on Brown’s Island, followed by 15,000 plastic ducks racing down the canal. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fifth and Tredegar streets. Free to watch; fee to race a duck; pay as you go at the festival. https://ascv.org/

Down Home Family Reunion Saturday

The Down Home Family Reunion celebrates African American folk life with music, dance, stories, food and shopping. Featuring go-go music from Big Tony & Trouble Funk as well as Africa Unplugged and the Pan Masters Steel Orchestra and many more. Abner Clay Park, 200 W. Clay St. 4-11 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 644-3900 or www.efsinc.org

Festival of Virginia Fiddling

Saturday

In its second year, the Festival of Virginia Fiddling at Dogwood Dell will feature Skip Ashby and Free State Ramblers from Fauquier County performing old-time music; Los Cardenales de Morazan, a family band playing the music of El Salvador; Kamalakiran Vinjamuri, playing carnatic violin music of South India; and Andy Cleveland and The Irish Session, sharing music from central Virginia. There will be a public jam session in the morning, free fiddling workshops from noon to 3 p.m., concerts from 5 to 9 p.m. and an open square dance until 10 p.m. Free. Adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. (804) 646-1031 or rva.gov/parks-recreation/dogwood-dell

The Shins Saturday

Indie rock stars The Shins head to Richmond on their 21st anniversary tour for “Oh, Inverted World,” their album that marked a major shift in indie music in 2001. 8 p.m. The National, 708 E. Broad St. (888) 929-7849 or thenationalva.com