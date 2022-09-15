Top five weekend events: RVA Street Art Festival, Veggie Fest & St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest (cc)

Richmonders have a lot of tough choices to make this weekend. For example, sausage fest or veggie party? Indie rock or street art? Not to worry. After a close study of our Top 5 events, you’ll be able to do it all — and still have time to check off those pesky weekend to-do lists.

RVA Street Art Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Artists from Richmond and points beyond take it to the streets, returning to where the festival all started 10 years ago — the Power Plant along Haxall Canal — to paint over existing murals with fresh, new art. Come celebrate and sample all flavors of street art alongside food trucks, beer trucks and live music. 3-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 1201 Haxall Point. Free entry; pay as you go. rvastreetart.com/2022-festival

Father John Misty on Brown’s Island Friday

If Joshua Michael Tillman joined the Christian ministry as once planned, albums from Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Kid Cudi and others would have been missing a little something. And the man now known as Father John Misty probably wouldn’t be headlining Brown’s Island this weekend. But the songwriter for hire and Grammy-winning rocker indie chose to light up the stage, not the altar, and his flock couldn’t be happier. With Suki Waterhouse. Presented by WNRN. 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.) 500 Tredegar St. $47.99. (804) 353-1888 or thebroadberry.com/events/

St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Give prost-est with the most-est! Revelers gather at St. Benedict Catholic Church to clank massive steins, chow down on humongous Bavarian-style pretzels and get funky doing the Chicken Dance. Also includes a children’s area and Christkindlmarkt (street market). 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 300 N. Sheppard St. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 254-8810 or stbenedict oktoberfest.com

Richmond Veg Fest

Saturday

It’s the ultimate market for vegans and veg heads. The family-friendly festival celebrates 19 years of vendors, cooking demos, educational presentations, music and more. Noon-6 p.m. Byrd Park. 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 756-0536 or veggiefest.org

Afrikana Film Fest

Thursday-Sunday

Black cinema matters — maybe now more than ever. And with live performances, happy hours, meet-and-greets, workshops, and movies from 23-plus countries, Afrikana aims to ensure that the past is revered and the future is bright for the Black filmmaking community. Highlights include a 25th-anniversary screening of “Eve’s Bayou” and a writer’s workshop led by Walter Mosley, the crime-fiction novelist whose work includes “Devil in a Blue Dress” (book and movie) and the TV series “Snowfall.” Various times at various Richmond locations. $7 per film block; multi-day pass $60-$90. Afrikanafilmfestival.org