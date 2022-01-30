VCU basketball notes: Rams are top 3-point shooting team in A-10

Rams top A-10

in 3-point shooting

Vince Williams Jr.‘s go-ahead 3-pointer in VCU’s win at Richmond on Saturday wasn’t just a big shot in the moment.

It also contributed to a trend for the Rams.

VCU has seen a drastic improvement in its success beyond the arc in the month of January, and in the last seven games in particular, including Richmond.

In the Rams’ first 12 games, which include their Atlantic 10 opener at Dayton on Jan. 5., they shot 29.8% on 3-point attempts. At that point, they ranked 13th among 14 league teams in the category.

But during VCU’s last seven games, starting with La Salle (42.9%, Jan. 8) and including Saturday, the team has shot 42.2% on 3-pointers.

Even with the Dayton matchup thrown in, when the Rams were 7 of 21 (33.3%) beyond the arc, VCU through Saturday’s games has been the A-10’s best 3-point shooting team since league play began at 40.9% in eight contests.