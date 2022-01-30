VCU basketball notes: Rams are top 3-point shooting team in A-10

Rams top A-10
in 3-point shooting
Vince Williams Jr.‘s go-ahead 3-pointer in VCU’s win at Richmond on Saturday wasn’t just a big shot in the moment.
It also contributed to a trend for the Rams.
VCU has seen a drastic improvement in its success beyond the arc in the month of January, and in the last seven games in particular, including Richmond.
In the Rams’ first 12 games, which include their Atlantic 10 opener at Dayton on Jan. 5., they shot 29.8% on 3-point attempts. At that point, they ranked 13th among 14 league teams in the category.
But during VCU’s last seven games, starting with La Salle (42.9%, Jan. 8) and including Saturday, the team has shot 42.2% on 3-pointers.
Even with the Dayton matchup thrown in, when the Rams were 7 of 21 (33.3%) beyond the arc, VCU through Saturday’s games has been the A-10’s best 3-point shooting team since league play began at 40.9% in eight contests.
“I just think we’re sharing the ball better,” coach Mike Rhoades said of what’s behind the improvement. “We’re not fighting the game as much.”
VCU to examine
recent foul problems
A common soundtrack, to VCU’s last two games in particular, has come from referees’ whistles.
The Rams, in their win at Davidson on Wednesday, were called for a season-high 26 fouls. Most of their frontcourt entered foul trouble — Ward and Levi Stockard III fouled out with 3:55 and 2:20 to go, respectively, and Jalen DeLoach hit four fouls. Williams was called for four fouls as well.
Then, at Richmond on Saturday, Ace Baldwin Jr. fouled out with 3:17 to play. And Hason Ward and KeShawn Curry reached four fouls each, part of 20 fouls total.
Before this past week, four VCU players fouled out just four times across 17 games. The team’s 18.1 personal fouls per game overall over 19 contests rank 283rd nationally.
“Maybe I need to call more fouls in practice,” Rhoades said. “But we weren’t fouling like that in the beginning of the year, and we’ve gotten better defensively as the year went on. But all of a sudden now, we have all these hacks.”
— Wayne Epps Jr.