Editorial: As a new fiscal year begins, truth and integrity in budgeting matter more than ever

Virginia’s most glaring deficiency was its handling of “legacy costs” — how well it is meeting retirement obligations for public employees. The commonwealth earned a D average, but shortcomings were worse in seven other states that earned a D-minus (the lowest possible grade). Only seven states were worthy of an A grade.

This five-year snapshot only takes us so far. Our world looks far different than it did at the end of FY 2019 (June 30 of that year). The economy was doing well, with low unemployment. Masks largely were reserved for professional settings, like a health care operating room or a construction site. Social distancing markers were not part of floors across indoor atmospheres, from grocery stores to offices.

But regardless of a historic public health crisis’ impact on daily life, government budgets always should tell the truth and be premised on integrity. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) — an organization representing more than 20,000 public finance officials in the U.S. and Canada — has helped push that message for decades.