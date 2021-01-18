Editorial: Where is Virginia’s unified system for COVID-19 vaccines?

The data doesn’t tell the full story, and health care providers tirelessly are working to put shots in arms. But for a weary population enduring month 11 of the pandemic, the numbers are failing to instill confidence. With two vaccines available, one month of lessons behind us and a time-sensitive, two-shot process ahead of us, why have we inoculated fewer people than a half-full football stadium?

We have to empower community institutions to keep COVID-19 vaccine doses moving. Virginians who read Monday’s edition of The Times-Dispatch saw The Associated Press story chronicling some solutions employed by a neighboring state. West Virginia is leading the nation in vaccinations per capita, with at least 7.5% of people receiving a first dose of vaccine, the AP reported.

State officials say the strong start stemmed from their decision to employ local mom-and-pop pharmacies over depending on a federal deal with national chains like CVS and Walgreens.

“As my uncle always told me, these people aren’t your customers,” Ric Griffith, pharmacist at Griffith & Feil in Kenova, W. Va., told the AP. “They’re your friends and neighbors.”