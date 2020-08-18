COD, August 19, 2020: Having acceptance with the world

Learning to accept
this COVID-19 life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After watching the recent Hanover County School Board virtual meeting, my acceptance of what our world looks like now fills my soul. My son will be going into sixth grade in September and my daughter will take online college classes for the first time. In the beginning of COVID-19, when we had to figure out how to work full time and help our child with his schoolwork, it was very overwhelming.
I am a mom in recovery from a drug addiction for more than 13 years. I actually had a lot of thoughts of using during the first few months of COVID-19. The uncertainty, the overwhelming daily mix of feelings, the stress, the panic and the question of “Am I doing enough?” were rampant in my mind.
But what my recovery from addiction has taught me all these years is to reach out to my people, be grateful for what I have and have acceptance of the world around me. With overdoses rising every day, my heart is saddened. I sat in my house and told my husband, who is in recovery too — that our life has changed but our hearts have not. We will overcome these challenges as a community.
Hanover County has worked very hard to help parents make a decision about their children’s future. The virus is what it is and I have to be vigilant in my recovery to accept what the future holds for my family.
If you are struggling mentally or with addiction, please reach out to your people and let them know what you are thinking.
We can do this. We will do this. All we need is some peace, empathy, patience and love.
Honesty Liller.
Mechanicsville.