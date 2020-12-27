Letter to Editor, Dec. 28, 2020: Party seeks law for ease in pandemic

Party seeks change

for ease in pandemic

Earlier this year, I led a court fight to waive the signature requirements for ballot access to protect the health of signers of nominating petitions as well as those circulating the petitions. Though U. S. District Judge John Gibney was sympathetic to our plight, he had to follow the law that the state legislature passed. He reduced the required number of signatures from 5,000 to 2,500. As a result, only the Libertarian Party of Virginia and the Kanye West campaign obtained the required signatures. The Libertarian Party collected about half the number of signatures needed. The State Board of Elections said Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order did not apply to obtaining signatures for ballot access. The implication was as if those circulating and signing petitions were immune to COVID-19 and were somehow an "essential" service.

The Virginia Republican Party will now have a state convention. I suspect it did this so that statewide party candidates would not be required to collect signatures for ballot access, which non-Republican and non-Democratic candidates would. In addition, there are 100 state delegate seats up for election next year, and the Republican and Democratic parties have the other options to gain ballot access that do not require signatures. However, the independent candidates do not, which is in direct violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. My request is that the state legislature pass a law that the requirement to collect any signatures for ballot access is waived during the pandemic to protect public health. I am looking into legal action to force the legislature to do the right thing and pass a very simple and temporary law.