Letters to the editor

Richmond

Public Schools needs

external expertise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Richmond Public Schools have been struggling with a seemingly endless series of logistical calamities.

The fire at Fox Elementary and the district-wide problem it exposed concerning fire alarm systems, the accounting discrepancies with laptop computers, the mishandling of a significant blood spill at Richmond Community High School, the continuing controversies about construction management, the recent fire at a transportation maintenance facility, and the unprecedented number of unfilled positions have highlighted serious and ongoing management challenges.

These problems point to the need for a thorough and objective external review of the district’s operations and support functions, a review that would include specific recommendations for improvement.

The expertise to implement such a review exists within Richmond’s business and corporate community, including both active and retired specialists, managers, and executives. RPS needs to take advantage of this wealth of local knowledge and experience.

The RPS administration and board should immediately reach out to the local business and corporate community, perhaps through the Chamber of Commerce, to seek assistance in conducting this much-needed review of its non-instructional departments.

The continuous operational turmoil that has plagued RPS goes far beyond “bad luck” and indicates definite shortcomings that must be identified and remedied. A fresh external perspective is needed, and the know-how to provide this perspective exists in Richmond’s corporate and business sector.

Utilizing this expertise would also allow the RPS administration to focus more fully on the district’s complex academic challenges.

Frank Morgan.

Glen Allen.

Questioning Congressman Good’s Medicare meeting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I received a postcard in the mail today from U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va. He’s inviting seniors in his district to contact him if in need of assistance signing up for Medicare during the open enrollment period this fall.

Frankly, I thought he viewed Medicare as some sort of Socialist conspiracy, designed to rob citizens of their hard-earned dollars and personal liberties. Especially since among other things, he voted against extending Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025, which would ensure continued access to health insurance for millions of Americans. And he’s against authorizing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. And he’s against the appropriation of emergency funding to address the critical shortage of infant formula across the U.S. And he’s against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month for folks in need of this medication. And he’s against health care and related support services to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service. Funny, but I also don’t recall receiving a similar mailer from Good in the past. Perhaps help with Medicare paperwork — or anything else for that matter — is only available to constituents during an election year? Makes you wonder …

Jeff Deegan.

Palmyra.

Statues should

have stayed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Hindsight is the best sight. It is a shame that the people making the decision to remove the statues on what used to be known as Monument Avenue never considered the economic impact to our citizens. We are having a guest coming in two weeks and I was wondering what interesting historical things about Richmond I might show them. Then I realized one of most interesting things we did to entertain guests was to show them Monument Avenue. Well now I guess we can show them what at one time was one of the most interesting and beautiful streets in the United States. Thanks Richmond, you have done yourselves proud.

Joe Moore.