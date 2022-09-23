COLUMN: Richmond has an opportunity where monuments once stood

Richmond is a storyteller of a city. Over 140 statues and monuments stand throughout, greeting passersby with tales of the city’s past.

Rumors of War whispers outside the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Arthur Ashe waves his racket to drivers along Monument Avenue, and slaves burst from chains on Brown’s Island. Beginning in 2020, the people of the city pushed for the removal of five confederates telling the decidedly wrong tale. Now, their absence still tells a divisive story. Lights entangled by weeds illuminate the chasm that continues to separate Richmond. Jersey barriers bandage the black eye of the former Lee Circle, and the tension of the graffitied concrete reverberates throughout the heart of the city.

The city was right to remove the monuments lionizing a racist past from its central avenue. But as Gen. Lee came down, Richmond struck its famous Monument Avenue with a painful amnesia. Suddenly, the storyteller was at a loss for words. This storyteller deserves a new tale, words to heal the black eye and begin the difficult road towards a united Richmond.

But what story is left to be told? What legacy deserves a place at the heart of Richmond? Is it the legacy of a man who sacrificed his life for others, lunging onto a grenade when no one else would? Or is it he, who, exposed under machine gun fire, dug up tank mines by hand on Omaha Beach? Or is it the man who captured 20 German soldiers single-handedly in World War II? These are three different men of three different ethnicities. They fought in two different wars. But they came from one city. This city. And the same award links them all: The Medal of Honor.

This is Richmond’s redemptive legacy: 10 of Richmond’s own, who were born here or joined the service from Richmond, hold the Medal of Honor and form Richmond’s “Long line of Patriots who keep the faith until the end,” to quote Jimmie Monteith’s placemark at Forest Lawn Cemetery. (Monteith earned the award for his heroic actions at the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.)

The recently founded Monumental Honor Foundation is seeking to bring this legacy to life. It’s a delicate work; we must balance the legacy of Richmond’s Medal of Honor Recipients into the city’s center while acknowledging the complex past that brought Lee Circle to its current state. Richmond as a city must transform Lee Circle; it cannot be done alone.

Monumental Honor Foundation will rely on the robust artistic community of Richmond to create the monument’s design. Local vendors and contractors will create Lee Circle anew, a place steadfast yet stirring. A place where the citations encircling visitors remind them that Richmond produces courageous patriots. A place where, once visiting, a person leaves spurred on to further courage, and to fight for unity regardless of the giants who stand in their way.

Monumental Honor Foundation will bring this redemptive story to light and help to resuscitate the heart of Richmond to beat “with intrepidity and gallantry” where divisiveness and racism once stood. We will carefully etch into stone what is “not political, but simply monumental in its own right.”

That is our vision. That should be our future.