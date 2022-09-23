Column: The opioid crisis impacted me professionally and personally. Now I am asking Congress to act.

I am on the frontline of the opioid epidemic that is ravaging the nation. It has impacted me both personally and professionally in unimaginable ways.

Opioids were present and abundant throughout my dental career. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until my son became addicted to opioids that I truly realized their impact. He ultimately died of an opioid overdose. I want nothing more than to keep any other family from experiencing this pain.

There are health professionals just like me that also want to protect their patients from potentially becoming addicted to opioids following a medical procedure. For many of us, our hands are tied and we have no choice but to prescribe opioids to help patients manage their postsurgical pain. That is why Congress needs to act now to ensure robust patient and health professional access to safe, and effective non-opioid pain management treatments.

In 2021, we lost over 107,600 Americans to a drug overdose. Seventy-five percent of those deaths involved an opioid. In Virginia, the CDC predicts that we lost over 2,270 individuals to drug overdose in the last year. I know these are more than just statistics — each individual represents a child, a parent, or a friend lost.

The convergence of my son’s death with my own professional experience was eye opening. When I was in dental school and residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery during the 1980s, evidence-based postoperative pain management and addiction to opioid analgesics were not part of the discussion in the classroom or in clinical rotations. As I started my career as a junior surgeon in the 1990s, newer and stronger opioids were developed for the management of severe pain. Initially, these opioids were intended to be used to ease the suffering of chronic pain patients, including for the palliative treatment of different cancers.

Despite some concern that these new highly potent opioids may pose risk of addiction, these drugs were broadly introduced and aggressively marketed for management of all types of pain, including postoperative dental and oral surgery pain. While many clinicians and practitioners — myself included — began to understand the risks of opioids and learned about the effectiveness and safety of non-opioid pain management, the practice of opioid overprescribing by some clinicians turned out to be difficult to change or modify.

My life changed in 2013 when my youngest son Adam, then only 20 years old, had shoulder surgery for an injury that he had sustained in high school. He soon became addicted to the prescription painkillers that he received after his surgery and quickly transitioned to heroin addiction. I saw a glimmer of hope in the early days of 2014 when he continued his journey to recovery. After treatment, he landed a full-time job and enrolled in a community college in town to become an Emergency Medical Technician. Unfortunately, with the disease of addiction, such a short period of recovery is no time to celebrate success or let guards down. On September 28, 2014 — less than a year from finding out about his addiction and entering treatment — Adam overdosed and died five days later.

As a parent and a healthcare provider, I see the need for change. And thankfully, Congress has started to recognize the urgency to battle the epidemic in different ways. In 2021, bipartisan Congressional leaders reintroduced the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction In the Nation (NOPAIN) Act. This legislation would increase the use of FDA-approved non-opioid treatments by addressing outdated federal reimbursement policies. Cosponsored by Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia and my own Congressman Donald McEachin, the NOPAIN Act would expand patient and provider access to FDA-approved non-opioid pain management approaches in all outpatient surgical settings for the next five years.

To date, nearly 50 Senators have signed on to cosponsor the bipartisan legislation and over 110 Representatives support the same legislation in the House. In order to get this legislation over the finish line, and to reduce rates of long-term opioid abuse following surgeries, more support for the legislation is needed, including from Senator Mark Warner and additional members from the Virginia congressional delegation.

The NOPAIN Act leaves pain management choices up to providers and their patients and does not limit patient or provider access to prescription opioids, dictate clinical practice, or change the way chronic pain is treated. As a healthcare provider, and chair of the Virginia Commonwealth University Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, I want both myself and the future providers I educate to have the choice to do what is best for our patients.