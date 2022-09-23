Column: Youngkin is restoring role of parents in education

Central to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last November was the simple message that parents matter. This fall, the governor is delivering on his promise to restore the rightful role of parents in the education and upbringing of their children through the Virginia Department of Education’s 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools.

For more than a year, school boards across Virginia have struggled to reconcile the transgender guidance and model policies issued by the previous administration with the values of the communities, parents and students they serve.

Even Equality Virginia — an advocacy organization that strongly supports the Northam administration guidance — acknowledges the disconnect between the 2021 Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools and the expectations of parents to be actively involved in the education of their children.

In announcing its “School Board Policy Tracker” earlier this month, Equality Virginia conceded that only 13 of the commonwealth’s 132 school divisions have adopted aligned local policies, despite a legislative mandate for all divisions to fall into line by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

The previous administration attempted to use model policies — as opposed to legislation or regulation by the state Board of Education — to dictate radical social and cultural transformation in schools and usurp the fundamental rights of parents enshrined in the U.S. and Virginia constitutions.

Once finalized, VDOE’s new guidance and model policies will replace the 2021 guidance and restore parents’ rights, while requiring learning spaces for all students that are free from discrimination, harassment and bullying.

For example, the 2021 guidance document instructed teachers and principals to withhold information from parents regarding transgender discussions with their children. The 2022 model polices restore the proper balance between home and school by defining the term “transgender student” as a student “whose parent has requested in writing” that their child’s gender be recognized as differing from his or her biological sex.

2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools are grounded in a commitment to ensuring support, safety and privacy for all Virginia students and families. The new guidance also recognizes the critical role parents play in improving student outcomes. Parents can’t be full partners if they are shut out of discussions about potentially life-changing decisions for their children.

The 2022 model policies acknowledge the importance of accurate student records and official documents in ensuring the medical, personal safety and well-being of a child. By removing the deliberate ambiguity of the previous guidance on this topic, the 2022 model policies restore parents’ seat at the table.

The 2022 model policies also reaffirm the rights of students, educators and other school personnel to freely express their personal and religious beliefs. They align with hallowed constitutional protections that prohibit government from requiring individuals to adhere to a particular ideological belief or adopt speech contrary to their personal beliefs.

Just days after the 2022 model policies were announced, two large Virginia school divisions publicly rejected the new guidance, claiming that it will harm transgender students. Tellingly, neither division included the word “parents” in its communication to the communities and families they serve.

I believe that every child — including transgender students — has the right to learn in a safe and supportive learning environment that is free from discrimination. And I believe that every parent has the right to expect that their children will be well educated and that their neighborhood school will not actively seek to undermine their deeply held values and beliefs.

The 2022 model policies support and reaffirm these rights and expectations by requiring schools to promptly respond to incidents of discrimination, bullying or harassment — while not shutting parents out of critical discussions and decisions.

The new guidelines also remind school employees of their obligation to report suspected abuse and neglect to appropriate authorities and their responsibility under law to withhold information — even from parents — if there is cause to believe that disclosure would result in harm to a child.