With the General Assembly still deadlocked over how to proceed with marijuana retail sales in Virginia, products made with delta-8-THC or other synthetic cannabinoids such as delta-10, THCP and THC-O have proliferated across retail shelves under the false guise of “legal” cannabis alternatives. These gummies, vapes and other items often contain illegal amounts of delta-9-THC and other intoxicating synthetic THC derivatives that have minimal or no scientifically robust research to describe their effects, safety and potency.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued multiple safety warnings regarding unregulated cannabinoid products, pointing out the manufacturing processes and contaminants in the products can pose serious risks to consumers.

My lab has tested hundreds of these unregulated products, many of which we received from people who had significant adverse effects after consuming them. In addition to identifying unprofessional and poor manufacturing quality of these products, we have regularly found harmful chemicals, mold and particulate matter, including hairs, in these products.

Virginia sorely needs to strengthen state laws to protect consumers. This year, the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin appear poised to approve legislation that finally addresses these safety risks.

Unregulated products are not required to undergo quality assurance checks to ensure they are safely manufactured in clean facilities and do not contain harmful chemicals. These products are widespread and causing serious health issues across the commonwealth and the U.S.

The National Poison Control Center received 2,362 calls regarding unintentional exposures and adverse events from delta-8-THC in 13 months. Of those, 41% of victims were under the age of 18, and most of those were unintentional exposures. In Virginia, the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health recorded a fivefold increase in calls for adverse reactions to delta-8-THC. Last year, a 4-year-old died after consuming delta-8 THC gummies.

The differences between CBD, delta-9-THC, cannabinoids such as delta-8-THC that are natural but also synthesized, and cannabinoids that are entirely synthetic, are very confusing. Retail outlets selling unregulated products could be providing advice on dosing and effects that are contradictory to other retailers and to what is known scientifically.

To clarify:

Delta-9-THC is the most common cannabinoid found in the plant Cannabis sativa. It is commonly known as THC or marijuana. A lot of research still needs to be conducted to understand dosing, effects and the types of adverse events that could occur. For these reasons, in Virginia, a well-regulated medical marijuana retail market exists for patients to access products that are quality checked and are potentially useful for certain conditions or diseases.

Hemp is a plant that has less than 0.3 percent delta-9-THC by dry weight, per federal regulatory language, and its most common cannabinoid is CBD (cannabidiol).

Under the federal Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, hemp — and CBD — became legal. While CBD has limited scientific research, the published data reports that CBD can be useful to patients in treating anxiety, sleep disorders and certain types of pain. CBD is psychoactive, since it can treat anxiety, but it does not create the euphoria that delta-9-THC does. Currently, quality testing of CBD products is not required in Virginia, and these products can contain illegal amounts of delta-9-THC or other intoxicating cannabinoids.

Delta-8-THC is found in trace amounts in some plants, including Cannabis sativa. Some websites and retailers call it “Weed Lite,” “THC-lite” or “Diet Weed.” However, scientific data show it is just as potent and effective as delta-9-THC. Some people have reported toxic side effects from consuming delta-8-THC, such as severe hallucinations and seizures. The delta-8-THC in products that consumers buy is synthetically produced from CBD using chemical solvents. Therefore, it is “derived from hemp” but is not natural. In Virginia, delta-8-THC is currently a legal cannabinoid; however, the law does not require quality testing. Other states have banned delta-8-THC.

THC-O is 100% synthetic and federally banned. THC-O has very little scientific data to understand its effects. Anecdotally, it is known to create strong hallucinations similar to LSD.

Other synthetically produced cannabinoids, like THCP and HHC, are found in retail products. Very little is known about the potency, effects and toxicity of these compounds.

Legislation approved this year by the General Assembly should not affect legitimate, natural CBD products. However, it will mandate commonly accepted quality-assurance and labeling specifications that will help protect Virginia consumers.

