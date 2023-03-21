More than half of Americans today rate the quality of U.S. health care as subpar, according to a new Gallup poll. More than 1 in 5 call it "poor."

That represents a remarkable reversal in public opinion. Just 10 years ago, nearly two-thirds of Americans praised the quality of care.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. Wait times to see a doctor are 24% longer than they were two decades ago. The average wait last year was 26 days. And U.S. health outcomes are trending worse. Life expectancy at birth is just 77 years, the lowest figure among high-income countries. Americans also suffer from multiple chronic diseases at a rate greater than their peers.

But the No. 1 driver of frustration with the U.S. health care system isn't either of these factors. It's the price tag. Per the Gallup poll, more than 75% of Americans say they're dissatisfied with the total cost of health care. Fueling their vexation is the fact that out-of-pocket spending keeps climbing. It grew by 10.4% in 2021, the fastest rate since 1985.

We can thank the government for the upward spiral of health costs.

Today's ballooning expenses date back to 2010, when Congress passed the Affordable Care Act. The ACA poured billions of dollars into expanding Medicaid, the public health plan for the poor, and subsidizing private insurance for those who don't get coverage through work or another public program.

When the ACA was being drafted, proponents estimated that it would save more than $200 billion a year. But the ACA has caused spending to soar.

Between 2011 and 2019, the average annual premium for enrollees in individual plans increased by more than $3,500 – an annual increase of 11.6% after controlling for inflation.

Individuals with employer-sponsored coverage, meanwhile, saw premiums rise from an average of $5,049 in 2010 to nearly $8,000 in 2022.

And it's not as though high premiums have kept deductibles at a manageable level. The average deductible under a mid-level "silver" plan on the ACA's exchanges rose by more than $2,300 between 2014 and 2022.

These rising costs are the direct result of an increase in government regulation. Consider the ACA's Essential Health Benefits, which require all health plans to cover 10 specific services – including mental health substance abuse services – regardless of whether patients want or need them.

Mandating benefits may be popular. But it raises the cost of insurance.

The ACA also established "guaranteed issue" and "community rating" rules. The first requires insurers to sell to all comers, regardless of health status or history. The second prohibits insurers from charging the old any more than three times the young, even though older people's claims, on average, are much higher.

Again, these rules may be popular. No one wants to be turned down for coverage, or to pay higher premiums to reflect a greater level of risk. But the cost of these rules is higher premiums and deductibles, especially for young people.

Another factor driving up health costs is that government insurance plans underpay providers. In 2020, hospitals received just 84 cents for every dollar they spent caring for beneficiaries of Medicare. For Medicaid patients, they received 88 cents for every dollar they spent delivering care.

Providers compensate for these underpayments by raising rates for the privately insured. Insurers pass those higher rates along in the form of higher premiums and deductibles.

Americans' frustration with the cost of health care is understandable. But it's important to understand the cause: years of government overreach.

Close 1 of 15 Red Cross Motor Corps 12-21-1945 (cutline) Santa's helpers--Making sure that Christmas gifts arrive on time at McGuire Hospital are (left to right), Misses Mary Jackson Shepherd, Martha Lafferty, Ann Rose, Sudie Mann and Archer Christian, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 02-23-1948 (cutline): Miss Diane Hunt (left) is loading a cargo desintine for McGuire with assistance of Miss Nancy Poindexter. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-19-1943 (cutline): Mrs. Jan Laverge, Motor Corps, directs servicemen into station wagon for quick transfer to make rail connection. Red Cross Motor Corps 07-23-1942 (cutline): Miss Emma Fensom leads her winning group past the judges. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-04-1952 (cutline): Taxi service at work--Miss Ellen Armentrout (left), chairman of the Richmond Red Cross motor service, helps Mrs. Frances Tucker out of a car at the Medical College of Virginia. Driving patients to and from the hospital's clinic and bloodmobile constitutes the greater part of the work done by the motor service volunteers. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-19-1942 (cutline): Motor Corps Holds Test Drill--The Henrico Red Cross Motor Corps holds its first test drill or workout in uniform to show what the women can do after completing Red Cross courses in first-aid and advanced first-aid. They have also completed training in motor mechanics and have had military drill under Colonel Sheppard Crump and blackout test driving under Chief Hendrick. In the picture: Mr. K.L. Jones, instructor in motor mechanics, is giving some las minute advice. Left to right: Miss Ann Vaughan, Mrs. Crump, Mrs. W.B. Cherry and Captain Mary Simmons. Red Cross Motor Corps 01-23-1942 (cutline): The Red Cross Motor Corps and Canteen held a regional conference at the Jefferson Hotel yesterday , with representatives from 20 Red Cross units. Speakers were Mrs. F. Trubee Davison, national director of the Motor Corps, and Mrs. Graham Dougherty, national director of canteen. Talking over plans before the conference (left to right) Mrs. Dougherty, Mrs. John G. Hayes, chairman of the Woman's Red Cross War Council, who introduced the speakers, and Mrs. Davison. Red Cross Motor Corps 07-05-1942 (cutline): Mrs. Herbert L. Smith, Mrs. T. Kent Norment, sergeant, and Mrs. Henry Sycle, lieutenant, carrying stretchers from the East End Casualty Center at Leigh Street Baptist Church. Because of the establishment of these centers, the Red Cross Motor Corps needs many more volunteers. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-09-1943 (cutline): Swimming teams are (left to right) Miss McVey carrying Mrs. Brydon, Miss Emma Fensom (submerged) carrying Miss Jean Fensom, and Mrs.Jackson carrying Mrs. Trice. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-17-1953 (cutline): On guard--Members of the local Red Cross Motor Corps with the assistance of members of the city police force have the responsibility of depositing campaign funds turned in at the Richmond-Henrico-Chesterfied Red Cross report luncheons. Above, C.S. McKenney turns over some of the money collected at yesterday's luncheon to Mrs. Patrick Walsh, of the Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 08-31-1943 (cutline): Motor Corps Farmettes--Without the assistance of (left to right) Mrs. Ernest Trice, Miss Bee Fitzgerald, Miss Mabel Forbes, Miss Jean Fensom and Miss Emma Fensom, George A. Herman, of Creighton Rd., would have been unable to get his onions planted. These girls, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, also recently helped in picking tomatoes and other vegetables and cutting weeds. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-06-1942: Mrs. Molly in the driver's seat--the Richmond Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-06-1942 (cutline): It's an army truck, and behind the windshield, delivering supplies for the Richmond Air Base Hospital, are Mrs. Anne Pinckney and Mrs. John DeWolf, Jr. Red Cross Motor Corps 05-28-1947 (cutline): Clothing collected for overseas relief--Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, pick up materials contributed by local merchants from unclained and unsalable goods for the drive for overseas relief. Mrs. W. Earl Miller, chairman of the spcial sources committee, has announced that more than 300 merchants have responded to the appeal. Fifty-trucks and drivers have been donated for the city-wide, house-to-house pickup of clothing, bedding and shoes slated for Saturday. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-30-1945 (cutline): On tour of Richmond and Red Cross activities for the Philippine Islands, Mrs. William Rustia and Miss Aurea Labador see the sights. Their escort is Mrs. Clem Belmeur, of the Red Cross Motor Corps. 