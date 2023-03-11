When Gov. Glenn Youngkin withdrew Virginia from talks with Ford Motor Co. about the possible development of an electric vehicle battery plant in Southside Virginia, he publicly stated that his decision was based on concerns that the proposed project, and the tax credits it would receive, would benefit the Chinese Communist Party.

Democrats rejected such concerns out of hand and slammed the governor for derailing a significant economic development opportunity over what they heatedly characterized as an obsession with “Reds under the bed,” and a petty partisan desire to generate right-wing talking points for a possible 2024 presidential run.

The Democrats’ position in this case is absolutely baseless. The relevant facts clearly validate the governor’s concerns and support his decision. And the relevant facts clearly show that Democratic critics are the ones, in fact, driven by petty partisanship instead of a sober consideration of what is required to safeguard the interests of Virginia and the nation.

Under the proposal scrubbed by the governor, Ford would have owned the factory building. But the factory would have been operated by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL, a Chinese company that is the largest producer of electric vehicle batteries in the world. CATL would have owned and controlled the technology used to produce the batteries.

The founder and executive head of CATL, Zeng Yuqun, has been identified as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, or CPPCC. According to the U.S. government, the CPPCC, acting under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, coordinates China’s wide-ranging “United Front” campaign to influence foreign governments and corporations to take actions or adopt positions that support Beijing’s preferred policies.

This should set off alarm bells that awaken even those in the deepest slumber of denial about the ever-growing threat posed by China and its intensifying drive for global dominance at the expense of the U.S. and other Western nations.

Chinese intelligence operations are relentlessly probing our governmental, corporate and educational institutions. They steal a staggering amount of sensitive information. FBI Director Christopher Wray has said that the bureau opens an investigation on some Chinese threat about every 12 hours or so. And he recently said that the bureau has approximately 2,000 investigations underway regarding activities that trace right back to the Chinese Communist government.

The spy balloon was not an anomaly. It was a dramatic example of a growing threat that confronts us in many forms: the relentless hacking, the countless thefts of intellectual property, the land purchases near our military bases, the opening of police-style surveillance offices in our major cities, the aggressive manufacture and distribution of massive amounts of fentanyl precursor chemicals, the accelerating development of advanced nuclear weapons and sophisticated delivery systems, the construction of military bases on artificial islands in the South China Sea, the crushing of democratic Hong Kong, the increasingly aggressive rhetoric directed against Taiwan, and much more.

In light of the obvious and growing threat posed by the totalitarian, expansionist government of Communist China, it would be criminally irresponsible not to include national security considerations in the meticulous evaluation of any proposed business venture that involves a Red Chinese entity.

Communists have always counted on the unprincipled, incautious greed of Western businesses to help supply the material resources and know-how needed to advance the Communist agenda of subversion, expansion and domination. As Vladimir Lenin famously predicted, “The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.”

For some years now, our political culture has been corrupted by an unserious focus on fictional narratives and trivialities. Too many of our supposed political leaders seem more intent on producing performative soundbites than substantive policy.

It is past time for politicians, and all Americans, to awaken and address with sober seriousness the threats that confront us, including the existential threat posed by Communist China. By scrubbing the Chinese battery plant project, Gov. Youngkin has shown precisely the kind of principled, sober, substantive leadership we will need for liberty to prevail. He should be praised for his action by all Virginians of every political persuasion.

Close 1 of 15 Red Cross Motor Corps 12-21-1945 (cutline) Santa's helpers--Making sure that Christmas gifts arrive on time at McGuire Hospital are (left to right), Misses Mary Jackson Shepherd, Martha Lafferty, Ann Rose, Sudie Mann and Archer Christian, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 02-23-1948 (cutline): Miss Diane Hunt (left) is loading a cargo desintine for McGuire with assistance of Miss Nancy Poindexter. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-19-1943 (cutline): Mrs. Jan Laverge, Motor Corps, directs servicemen into station wagon for quick transfer to make rail connection. Red Cross Motor Corps 07-23-1942 (cutline): Miss Emma Fensom leads her winning group past the judges. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-04-1952 (cutline): Taxi service at work--Miss Ellen Armentrout (left), chairman of the Richmond Red Cross motor service, helps Mrs. Frances Tucker out of a car at the Medical College of Virginia. Driving patients to and from the hospital's clinic and bloodmobile constitutes the greater part of the work done by the motor service volunteers. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-19-1942 (cutline): Motor Corps Holds Test Drill--The Henrico Red Cross Motor Corps holds its first test drill or workout in uniform to show what the women can do after completing Red Cross courses in first-aid and advanced first-aid. They have also completed training in motor mechanics and have had military drill under Colonel Sheppard Crump and blackout test driving under Chief Hendrick. In the picture: Mr. K.L. Jones, instructor in motor mechanics, is giving some las minute advice. Left to right: Miss Ann Vaughan, Mrs. Crump, Mrs. W.B. Cherry and Captain Mary Simmons. Red Cross Motor Corps 01-23-1942 (cutline): The Red Cross Motor Corps and Canteen held a regional conference at the Jefferson Hotel yesterday , with representatives from 20 Red Cross units. Speakers were Mrs. F. Trubee Davison, national director of the Motor Corps, and Mrs. Graham Dougherty, national director of canteen. Talking over plans before the conference (left to right) Mrs. Dougherty, Mrs. John G. Hayes, chairman of the Woman's Red Cross War Council, who introduced the speakers, and Mrs. Davison. Red Cross Motor Corps 07-05-1942 (cutline): Mrs. Herbert L. Smith, Mrs. T. Kent Norment, sergeant, and Mrs. Henry Sycle, lieutenant, carrying stretchers from the East End Casualty Center at Leigh Street Baptist Church. Because of the establishment of these centers, the Red Cross Motor Corps needs many more volunteers. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-09-1943 (cutline): Swimming teams are (left to right) Miss McVey carrying Mrs. Brydon, Miss Emma Fensom (submerged) carrying Miss Jean Fensom, and Mrs.Jackson carrying Mrs. Trice. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-17-1953 (cutline): On guard--Members of the local Red Cross Motor Corps with the assistance of members of the city police force have the responsibility of depositing campaign funds turned in at the Richmond-Henrico-Chesterfied Red Cross report luncheons. Above, C.S. McKenney turns over some of the money collected at yesterday's luncheon to Mrs. Patrick Walsh, of the Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 08-31-1943 (cutline): Motor Corps Farmettes--Without the assistance of (left to right) Mrs. Ernest Trice, Miss Bee Fitzgerald, Miss Mabel Forbes, Miss Jean Fensom and Miss Emma Fensom, George A. Herman, of Creighton Rd., would have been unable to get his onions planted. These girls, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, also recently helped in picking tomatoes and other vegetables and cutting weeds. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-06-1942: Mrs. Molly in the driver's seat--the Richmond Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-06-1942 (cutline): It's an army truck, and behind the windshield, delivering supplies for the Richmond Air Base Hospital, are Mrs. Anne Pinckney and Mrs. John DeWolf, Jr. Red Cross Motor Corps 05-28-1947 (cutline): Clothing collected for overseas relief--Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, pick up materials contributed by local merchants from unclained and unsalable goods for the drive for overseas relief. Mrs. W. Earl Miller, chairman of the spcial sources committee, has announced that more than 300 merchants have responded to the appeal. Fifty-trucks and drivers have been donated for the city-wide, house-to-house pickup of clothing, bedding and shoes slated for Saturday. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-30-1945 (cutline): On tour of Richmond and Red Cross activities for the Philippine Islands, Mrs. William Rustia and Miss Aurea Labador see the sights. Their escort is Mrs. Clem Belmeur, of the Red Cross Motor Corps. From the Archives: The Women of the Richmond Red Cross Motor Corps The Motor Corps branch of the American Red Cross was established in 1918 with the mission to transport sick and wounded soldiers to hospitals and deliver supplies to posts during World War I. According to the American Red Cross, by the end of WWI, women of the Motor Corps had driven more than 35,000 miles. During WWII, the Motor Corps helped thousands of civilians evacuate from dangerous, war-torn areas. From 1946 to 1947, the dedicated 45,000 volunteers of the Motor Corps drove over eight million miles all over the globe. Here is a look back at the Motor Corps in Richmond. 1 of 15 Red Cross Motor Corps 12-21-1945 (cutline) Santa's helpers--Making sure that Christmas gifts arrive on time at McGuire Hospital are (left to right), Misses Mary Jackson Shepherd, Martha Lafferty, Ann Rose, Sudie Mann and Archer Christian, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps. 