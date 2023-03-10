Despite the United States being one of the wealthiest countries, over 37 million Americans live in poverty, and a substantial portion of those live in deep poverty with incomes at less than half the federal poverty line.

Poverty in America is not a predetermined or inevitable outcome. Decades of social, economic, business policies and decisions advantage the wealthy over the impoverished. And poverty is not indiscriminate. The unequal opportunities and outcomes from these systemic and societal forces plunge women, especially single mothers, and Black, Hispanic and Native Americans into poverty at much higher rates relative to men, and white and Asian Americans.

Poverty is a human-made problem. But with enough determination, it can be addressed through broad and collective approaches across sectors of society. So, why aren’t leaders in the public and private sectors doing more to reduce poverty in the U.S.? Psychologists have identified one key challenge in the fight: Many people have a deep-seated dislike toward those living in poverty.

Efforts to decrease stigma and prejudice toward those in poverty will go a long way in garnering support for antipoverty policies and initiatives. Such efforts are complex, to say the least. An important first step in working to promote more positive attitudes toward those in poverty is to identify factors that promote or alleviate disdain toward those in poverty.

Large governing ideologies and beliefs play a powerful role in fostering prejudice by propagating the impression that those living in poverty are responsible for their plight.

Take the American dream, for example, that everyone in the country has an equal opportunity to achieve success within a meritocratic system where societal outcomes are allocated based on individual merit that accrues through effort, work ethic, experience and abilities. This foundational ideology can serve to legitimize economic inequities. Wealth is deemed a reflection of people’s abilities, effort and motivation, and, likewise, living in poverty is similarly construed as earned and deserved. Social psychology literature clearly shows the more people see low-status individuals as responsible for their condition, the less tolerance and the greater aversion they have toward them.

Meritocracy is not the only ideology that can serve to justify people living in poverty in a wealthy nation. There are a host of beliefs that can legitimize inequitable distribution of economic resources.

For example, believing that the poverty level is fixed and unchanging can serve to rationalize the existing economic system. Believing there will always be a group of people who cannot pull themselves out of poverty can help legitimize having millions of people living in poverty.

In recent work, my research colleagues and I showed how both of these belief systems — believing in the meritocratic American dream and endorsing fixed mindsets of poverty — work to foster negative attitudes toward those in poverty and do so in part through blaming those who are impoverished for their predicament.

To the extent that these American ideologies serve to cultivate negative attitudes toward those in poverty, efforts to change these belief systems hold the potential to improve attitudes. My research colleagues and I presented people with articles that critiqued the notion that the U.S. is a meritocratic country where anyone can live the American dream. These messages were effective in weakening beliefs that the American dream is available for everyone and that the poverty level in society is stable, and served to both decrease blame and improve attitudes toward those in poverty.

This research might serve as a guide for designing interventions aimed at combatting stigma and prejudice against individuals living in poverty. Challenging dominant beliefs that hold those living in poverty responsible for their situation can go far in both improving attitudes and advancing antipoverty efforts. Positive attitudes toward low-income individuals can boost determination to eradicate poverty. Collaboration between the public and private sectors, backed by strong leadership, can drive various initiatives aimed at reducing poverty, such as improving social safety-net programs, implementing policies designed to promote early-childhood development and support disadvantaged youth, and championing inclusive employment practices focused on hiring, training and paying a living wage to those most disadvantaged in society.

With positive attitudes and enough resolve, we can work to provide pathways out of the poverty that we have created.

