If we asked you to picture a brain injury, chances are pretty good you would envision a car accident or a football player laid flat by a collision you can almost feel through your TV.

While those are indelible images to most of us, the truth is, brain injuries are everywhere, all the time. They don’t stop because football takes a few months off, and they don’t always come with a catastrophe. Growing up playing with friends, falling off a bike – if we scraped a knee, if we twisted an ankle, we went and got it looked at. But when we ran into something, got a knot on our head, saw stars – well, that’s OK. Just shake it off. It’ll go away. We were basically taught to minimize those kinds of things.

As a result, nearly half of Americans will ignore a suspected concussion, not seeking help for an injury that can have a lifetime impact on their brain. This statistic is a devastating indictment of what we as a society have done in terms of minimizing these types of injuries. It doesn’t strike anyone as strange when a child has a cast on their arm, or comes to school on crutches, so why are we so hesitant to treat a brain injury with the same caution and care?

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and Brain Injury Services, Northern Virginia’s nonprofit recovery partner for people living with brain injuries, wants to spread the message that although brain injuries are common, treating them properly is still far too uncommon. What might seem like a simple concussion is still a traumatic brain injury, and might have long-lasting impacts on the ability to earn, learn and live a happy life.

So how can we keep ourselves safe, and what should we do when we suspect a brain injury? Brain Injury Services has five tips to keep in mind:

1. Watch your step: Falls are responsible for more than 50% of brain injuries nationally, and older adults and children are particularly at risk. We must be vigilant about mitigating fall risks in our daily lives, and of those around us.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask for help: Special accommodations can be made after a brain injury, at school and at work. Case managers are available for free at Brain Injury Services and similar nonprofits across the country to advocate on your behalf, and put you in a position to succeed.

3. Don’t just play through: We must change the culture around brain injuries. Playing through this type of injury, or returning to the field too quickly, can have a lasting impact on your life on and off the field. Brain injuries are injuries, just like broken bones or torn ligaments.

4. Know that you are not alone: Nearly 1 million Virginians live with a brain injury, making up nearly 12% of the state’s population. On average, a brain injury occurs every nine seconds in the U.S., according to the Brain Injury Association of America.

5. Know that it can be a long road to recovery: Brain injuries can have long-term implications for learning, earning and living. Get help today, and be prepared to work on your recovery for as long as it takes.

This month, we encourage you to share the facts with your family and friends, know the risks, and if you suspect you or someone close to you has suffered a brain injury of any severity, please take the time to get checked by a doctor and give the brain a chance to heal.