The Times-Dispatch Editorial Board erred in its comparison of the proposed casinos in Richmond and Petersburg [“It’s Petersburg’s turn to roll the dice,” March 19]. Not all economic development projects are created equal, and the region gets only one shot to maximize the benefit of a project like this in central Virginia.

All studies show that a Richmond casino will create more jobs and revenue than one in Petersburg, but particularly in the hospitality sector it’s important to evaluate the quality of jobs that will be created, not just the quantity.

There has been no public commitment from Petersburg’s chosen operator, Cordish, to create good-paying jobs with wages that can support a family. On the other hand, the developers behind the proposed Richmond casino have committed to paying good wages that will benefit the entire region.

The proposed casino in Richmond would do wonders for raising wages. That’s why our unions, which represent thousands of Virginia workers, and over 100,000 workers who work at and who have built casinos across the country – support the Richmond proposal, and oppose Cordish’s effort in Petersburg.

The fact is, not all casino companies offer the same wages and benefits, and Cordish is among the industry’s worst when it comes to paying its workers a fair wage. For evidence, Virginia lawmakers should carefully consider the quality of jobs that have been created at two casino projects in neighboring Maryland.

The Cordish Live! Casino and the MGM Casino in Maryland are less than 35 miles apart, but there are stark differences in pay for new hires. Urban One, the Richmond casino developer, was a partner in MGM’s development.

Based on online job postings from January 2023, a guest room attendant at Cordish in Maryland starts at $15.50 an hour. At MGM, the same worker starts at $24 an hour, a 55% higher wage. A dishwasher at Cordish advertises at $16; again at MGM, $24 an hour.

A study from the Maryland Center on Economic Policy outlined the benefits of union jobs at MGM National Harbor, estimating that union construction workers would earn an additional $9,000 per year and spend millions more at local businesses.

We know people like to play games at casinos, but we will not let Cordish play games with our communities. The fact is, Richmond’s project will create more jobs, pay better wages and deliver more benefits for the city and the region. It’s the smart bet.

Close Recreation 12-03-1948 (cutline): A weekly square dance is held at the Bainbridge Center shown on the right. Recreation 06-07-1948 (cutline): Richmond teenagers enjoy a coke at a recreation center on Cowardin Avenue. Teens are Nolen Chalkley, Frances Moore, Jane Hazelhurst, and Billy Husband. Recreation 05-22-1954 (cutline): Square dance 'hoedown'--Dancers at the Byrd Park tennis courts seem to have the steps under control as they participate in an old-fashioned square dance "hoedown" officially starting Park and Recreation Week here. Other events during the week, which ends Sunday, May 30, will include family festials, concerts, picnics, games and exhibits. The dance was held last night. Recreation 06-07-1948 : Youth play games at Cowardin Avenue Rec. Center. Recreation 06-07-1948: Girls play dominoes at recreation center on Cowardin Avenue. Recreation 10-22-1948 (cutline): William H. King, program speaker and chairman of water safety for the sponsoring Red Cross, chats with three of the swimmers...Carolyn Carter, Joan and Marjorie Seibold. pool hall 03-18-1948 (cutline): Favorite pastime--the pool table is the center of recreation at Firehouse No.7, 910 E. Cary St. Mosque pool 10-22-1948 (cutline): Pool season opens--Parents, fellow swummers, and city officials were among the spectators as a swimming and safety demonstration last night opened the season at the Mosque pool. Kids play 05-30-1950: Summer Hill School. Dance called "duck for the oyster." tennis 06-04-1950 (cutline) Getting some early practice at tennis. Barbara Kilday (kneeling) and Becky Branch help Jill Arnold (right) tie on the net. From the Archives: A look back at recreation in Richmond Dancing, games, sports and swimming were just some of the ways Richmonders enjoyed their free time. Recreation 12-03-1948 (cutline): A weekly square dance is held at the Bainbridge Center shown on the right. Recreation 06-07-1948 (cutline): Richmond teenagers enjoy a coke at a recreation center on Cowardin Avenue. Teens are Nolen Chalkley, Frances Moore, Jane Hazelhurst, and Billy Husband. Recreation 05-22-1954 (cutline): Square dance 'hoedown'--Dancers at the Byrd Park tennis courts seem to have the steps under control as they participate in an old-fashioned square dance "hoedown" officially starting Park and Recreation Week here. Other events during the week, which ends Sunday, May 30, will include family festials, concerts, picnics, games and exhibits. The dance was held last night. Recreation 06-07-1948 : Youth play games at Cowardin Avenue Rec. Center. Recreation 06-07-1948: Girls play dominoes at recreation center on Cowardin Avenue. Recreation 10-22-1948 (cutline): William H. King, program speaker and chairman of water safety for the sponsoring Red Cross, chats with three of the swimmers...Carolyn Carter, Joan and Marjorie Seibold. pool hall 03-18-1948 (cutline): Favorite pastime--the pool table is the center of recreation at Firehouse No.7, 910 E. Cary St. Mosque pool 10-22-1948 (cutline): Pool season opens--Parents, fellow swummers, and city officials were among the spectators as a swimming and safety demonstration last night opened the season at the Mosque pool. Kids play 05-30-1950: Summer Hill School. Dance called "duck for the oyster." tennis 06-04-1950 (cutline) Getting some early practice at tennis. Barbara Kilday (kneeling) and Becky Branch help Jill Arnold (right) tie on the net.