In late summer 2022, I wrote an op-ed for these pages describing a Chesterfield County history textbook’s omission of enslavement. The author outlined “plantation life” in romanticized terms with “Negro servant” replacing direct reference to a race-based system of slavery on forced labor camp sites. That textbook, released in 1981, was written by Bettie Weaver, a local white historian and former elementary school teacher. Her name has resurfaced in recent months as an example of a public school educator who inspired Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Chesterfield also operates a public school named after Bettie Weaver.

It’s situated in the western part of the county and serves a student body that is 90% white in a school system that is 40% white. Though too rarely the subject of education reform conversations, a web of discriminatory actions created and maintains the segregation of Bettie Weaver Elementary. The web includes ongoing mortgage and investment discrimination, pervasive racial steering in real estate, exclusionary zoning, school site selection, attendance boundary decisions and individual racial preferences formed partly in response to segregated social networks and experiences.

When the Supreme Court acknowledged education as the “foundation of good citizenship” and unanimously overturned the legal enforcement of school segregation in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, it did so with the backing of high-profile social scientists. A statement submitted on their behalf outlined emerging evidence on school segregation’s harms for both Black and white students.

Segregation “damages the personality of all children,” according to the statement. Children in the minoritized group “react with feelings of inferiority” to a society that separates them from a dominant group systematically granted greater social respect, economic resources and political power. Children in the dominant group, meanwhile, “learn the prejudices of our society” and “often develop patterns of guilt feelings, rationalizations and other mechanisms which they must use in an attempt to protect themselves from recognizing the essential injustice of their unrealistic fears and hatreds of minority groups.” Moreover, “confusion, conflict, moral cynicism and disrespect for authority” could emerge in dominant group children who struggled to square lessons about justice and democracy with Jim Crow society.

Despite the social science evidence, the justices issuing Brown v. Board concentrated solely on how school segregation cultivated feelings of inferiority in Black students. That decision continues to shape the stories we tell ourselves about school desegregation. It gets discussed paternalistically as a way to help minoritized students gain access to white institutions. Desegregation is also presented as a zero-sum game in which white students must give up status and resources to equalize schools. A more complete embrace of the social science would instead offer school desegregation as essential to the creation of citizens prepared to participate and share power in a multiracial democracy.

White resistance to desegregation, partly rooted in a failure to reflect on segregation’s damages to all, undermined its implementation. A decade after Brown, 98% of Southern Black students remained in segregated schools. It took the full weight of the federal government to turn the tide against racial caste in Southern education. First, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 included Title VI, a provision prohibiting federal funding for any program that discriminated on the basis of race, color or national origin. Second, the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 proffered significant federal funding to school districts. Federal threats to withhold that funding if Southern districts failed to comply with Title VI induced many to begin desegregating in earnest. The Supreme Court amplified legislative and executive efforts when it required districts to eliminate segregation “root and branch” in 1968.

By the early 1970s, concerted federal oversight and enforcement of school desegregation began to recede – before it even began in most places. Backlash to desegregation progress enabled by federal efforts grew, however. Conservatives initiated a decadeslong project to redefine discrimination and eliminate any legal or policy consideration of race. Even if, as was the case in school desegregation plans, consideration of student racial background was meant to remedy discrimination and subordination on the basis of race. There is no equivalency, for instance, between a student assignment policy that legally requires school segregation by race and one that voluntarily considers the racial background of students to bring them together in the same schools.

Today, white resistance to educational equity initiatives in Virginia and elsewhere centers on an ahistorical and perverted view of Title VI’s prohibition against discrimination. White resistance flourishes when we refuse to grasp how central anti-Black racism is to our history and contemporary society. It hardens when we keep our educational and social worlds racially separate. And it rears its head when white supremacy is threatened. Backlash to the racial reckoning engendered by George Floyd’s murder helps explain efforts to stoke white racial grievance, protect white students from guilt by circumscribing learning about our past and subvert serious education reform targeting segregation.

We could create a different story in Virginia. We could reject distortions of our hard-won civil rights laws and watered-down versions of our complex history. We could view white guilt flowing from the disconnect between our ideals and reality not as the result of “inherently divisive” teaching but as one byproduct of ongoing segregation that dehumanizes and obstructs empathy. We could cast off rhetoric suggesting that excellent schools preclude equitable ones. We could remember the democratic purpose of public education and its centrality to the health and welfare of all citizens. And we could elevate and support all who work to create racially diverse public schools defined by care, trust, belonging, dignity, honesty, wonder and open inquiry.

Doing so will require robust engagement in public processes that shape school segregation and curricula. It will also mean preserving and exercising the right to vote in November and beyond.

Close 1 of 26 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe. 