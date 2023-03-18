On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill to reform the Department of Corrections’ use of solitary confinement, a modest first step to limit the excessive use of solitary confinement in Virginia’s prisons. The bill now awaits the governor’s signature.

The bill requires that the Department of Corrections provide to people who are incarcerated:

four hours a day out of cell for those placed in “restorative housing” (which is the term currently being used by Virginia for isolation or solitary confinement), with some exceptions;

a medical and mental health evaluation within one working day of being placed in isolation or solitary confinement;

a defined policy for transitioning out of isolation;

a weekly evaluation and report placed in the person’s file on why a less restrictive setting is not an option; and

procedures for self-selection in and out of “restorative housing.”

This bill is the first time the General Assembly has provided guidance to the Department of Corrections on its use of solitary confinement.

Criminal justice reform advocates have been pushing for a clean limit of no more than 15 days that someone can be involuntarily kept in isolation. The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy strongly supports this limit, but we didn’t have the votes in the House of Delegates to keep this section in the bill when the attorney general weighed in opposing it, contending that it would open the Department of Corrections up to lawsuits. However, it would only open the agency up to lawsuits if it didn’t follow the law.

The attorney general’s office also weighed in to remove a section of the original bill that would have notified family members about lockdowns. Notification is critical because family members are terrified when they go for days and sometimes weeks without hearing from their loved ones who are incarcerated. Many other states and municipalities have figured out how to do this safely. Clearly, Virginia could have figured out something, but the bill couldn’t pass if the attorney general was opposing this commonsense proposal.

Some advocates, led by the Virginia ACLU, have argued that it is better to have no bill at all than to have a bill that doesn’t limit solitary confinement to 15 days. Unfortunately, dramatic changes are seldom made overnight, particularly when the attorney general’s office appears to want no changes, and legislators, at least in one chamber, do not want to go against the attorney general. As much as I hate it, incremental reforms are often the way things happen in public policy. Legislators on both sides of the aisle have told me they are willing to strengthen the bill in future years.

Advocates will continue to seek:

A defined limit of no more than 15 days that someone can involuntarily be in isolation or solitary confinement (regardless of terminology being used to define isolation at any time), with very modest exceptions. More than 15 days in isolation is defined as torture by the United Nations.

Fewer exceptions for the use of isolation or solitary confinement. The current bill has broad exceptions that advocates think could be abused by the Department of Corrections.

A policy to notify family members when facilities are in lockdown. Currently, families simply stop hearing from their loved ones and become concerned about their welfare.

A broader definition of isolation, because the Department of Corrections has admittedly routinely changed the name for what it calls the use of solitary confinement. The current bill applies to “restorative housing,” which is what the Department of Corrections currently calls its solitary confinement, but advocates are concerned that it could simply make up another name for solitary as it has done in the past and then the bill wouldn’t apply.

So is the bill perfect? No. Will it end the use of solitary? No. Is it a first step toward reforming Virginia’s use of solitary? Yes. The bill gives us a framework from which to work, and in the process of the work this past year, dozens of legislators on key committees have stepped forth and expressed their concern for Virginia’s use of solitary confinement. We must thank courageous legislators, such as Dels. Glenn Davis, Amanda Batten, Tony Wilt, Don Scott and Patrick Hope, along with Sens. Joe Morrissey, Barbara Favola and others, who have demonstrated their concern and their willingness to move reforms forward.

H.B. 2487 and S.B. 887 are first steps in reforming Virginia’s use of solitary confinement. If the governor wants to strengthen the bill, great. Otherwise, we hope he will sign it into law.