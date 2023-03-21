Since the execution of Capt. George Kendall at Jamestown in 1608, Virginia executed more men, women and children than any other state in the country. When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam formally signed the bill ending capital punishment two years ago this month, he pointed to the case of Earl Washington Jr., an innocent man who came within weeks of being executed, as evidence that “the death penalty is fundamentally flawed.”

“We know that the system does not always get it right,” Northam stated. “We can’t give out the ultimate punishment without being 100% sure that we’re right.”

However, while Northam rightly pointed to the specter of wrongful convictions as a bedrock reason to end the death penalty, one inmate remains behind bars for a murder he did not commit.

In 1981, Joe Payne murdered a store clerk during the commission of a robbery. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. He has admitted to this terrible crime and taken responsibility for it. Why then is he not a free man after 42 years of incarceration? The answer is tragic.

While serving his sentence, Joe was charged with killing a fellow inmate, convicted and sentenced to death. The prosecution’s case rested largely on the testimony of a notorious house snitch who later recanted his testimony and then reinstated it. Concerned about the shaky evidence and faced with the pleas of four former jurors to spare Payne, Virginia Gov. George Allen commuted Joe’s sentence to life without parole in November 1996. Joe accepted the commutation, despite the condition that he never seek a new trial. If Joe had not been falsely convicted of this second murder, he would have been eligible for parole in 1996.

Of course, it’s not an isolated occurrence to have an innocent individual convicted and sentenced to death. Former Virginia death row inmate Joe Giarratano was paroled in 2017, more than two decades after his death sentence was commuted to life because of substantial evidence of actual innocence. Herbert R. Bassette Jr. remains in a Virginia prison despite a similar commutation. And the Death Penalty Information Center reports that since 1973, 190 men and women have been fully exonerated after being convicted of capital murder charges. Joe Payne’s case is but one example of a much more troubling pattern. Nevertheless, executions continue across the United States.

Today, Joe sits in a Virginia state prison. He is 66 years old. For over 40 years, he has endured the violence, banality and loneliness of long-term incarceration. Joe works in a prison job despite the debilitating effects of double vision, and he has gone decades without a prison infraction. His ability to survive is undoubtedly due in large part to his loving wife, who has devoted herself to his cause.

Many of the injustices of Virginia’s embrace of state-sanctioned death – from the targeting of minority defendants to the execution of the mentally ill, the intellectually disabled and juvenile offenders – cannot be corrected. But we can correct the unjust incarceration of Joe Payne.

All that Joe and his family want is the restoration of his right to parole, a right that he would have if he had not been wrongfully convicted of capital murder. The restoration of his right to parole is fully within the general clemency powers held by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. I urge him to do the right thing and thereby help erase another wrong perpetrated by the lingering ghost of capital punishment.