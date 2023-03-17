For more than two decades, I’ve had the privilege to champion and advocate alongside foster care youth in Virginia. While every child is unique, I continue to be inspired by the resiliency, tenacity and courage in the youth navigating our foster care system.

It’s time everyone in our community knows a truth: Kids in foster care are amazing. They also need our support – now more than ever.

Like many sectors, the foster care system has been hurt by the pandemic. After two years of significant drop-offs among caregivers approved for foster care, demand for foster parents is far outpacing supply.

The underlying causes of how a child enters the foster care system are profoundly complicated, while solutions can be as simple as a single loving family. The stories tug at the range of our emotions – from the depths of despair to the heights of joy. And it is at once highly personal yet demands the allied, interconnected efforts of governments, policymakers and social agencies.

Today there are a total of 5,117 foster children in Virginia, with more than 400 awaiting a foster family. Last year, UMFS helped to place 77 children into loving foster parents’ homes, and we continue to place a high priority on helping recruit potential foster parents, especially by educating people on the role they can play in supporting the foster care system.

While policymakers work on a comprehensive plan to improve the foster care system in Virginia, what’s also clear is that there is a role for all of us – from extended family members of foster children to generous people of goodwill – to collectively take on the myriad challenges.

One area that deserves all of our attention, for example, is to address the persistent myths that have attached themselves for too long to foster care.

I know our community wants to support the foster care system. I regularly speak to community groups throughout Virginia, and I consistently hear open-hearted questions from people who want to make an impact. But throughout these conversations, I often hear preconceived notions about foster care that bear little resemblance to today’s foster care system.

A common hesitation we hear surrounds the capabilities of the parents themselves. Many people believe that they lack the parenting skills to bring a child who’s been placed in foster care into their home and ensure their needs are met. This is often coupled with myths that persist about foster children and their backgrounds. We continue to confront the misconception that children end up in foster care because they are troubled, delinquent and have done something wrong, but that is simply not the case. These kids come into foster care for a variety of reasons – perhaps as victims of abuse or neglect or living in other unsafe conditions. Many times their parents have been deemed unfit to care for them, a situation that can change over time.

Some of the myths surround assumptions about the requirements of becoming a foster parent as well.

Many believe, for instance, that foster parents must be married or are required to be homeowners, when neither is, in fact, the case. Many LGBTQIA+ individuals and couples also question whether they are welcome in the foster care process. They not only are allowed to become foster parents, but also are deeply valued within the UMFS community. In evaluating the suitability of foster parents, we place the priority not on applicants’ marital or cohabitation status, but on their maturity and capacity to provide the stable environment – whether as a homeowner or renter – that all children need. The sole requirement is that the child have his or her own room, unless they have a biological sibling within two years of age.

People receive significant training and ongoing support throughout their time as foster parents. What we cannot impart to them, however, is the capacity to enlarge their hearts in a way that welcomes youth in foster care into their homes with the kind of love and care that is the foundation for a successful young adulthood. We can do so much as a community to support children in foster care, but it is what one individual or couple or family can do by stepping up to be a stable presence in a child’s life as a foster parent that can make the most profound difference.

