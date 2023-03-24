As a physician, I recently waited with anticipation for the Virginia General Assembly to help make health care more affordable for my patients, and patients across our commonwealth. Passing a proposal that would help make prescription drugs more affordable should have been an obvious opportunity to take advantage of. Unfortunately, our lawmakers, largely Republicans, let Virginians down by putting drug industry profits ahead of people’s health.

The proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board would have helped lower the cost of a targeted number of the most expensive prescription drugs for Virginia patients and their families.

I see, firsthand, how high prescription drug costs force my patients to split pills, skip their medication and ration their care by seeing me, or any doctor, less than necessary. The problem is real – and likely to get worse.

Between July 2021 and July 2022, 1,216 prescription drugs went up in price at a higher rate than the rate of inflation. Inflation at the time was 8.5%, yet medications went up nearly four times that rate at 31.6%. In 2022, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that some drugs went up in cost by more than $20,000, or 500%. Meanwhile, 1 in 4 Virginians who need prescription medicine are not taking that medication because they can’t afford it. The average Virginian needs around 11 prescriptions a year. In 2020, Virginians spent 36% more per person on prescription drugs than the national average.

Let’s be clear: A medication that is 36% more expensive in Virginia than it is elsewhere is not 36% more effective at healing patients.

Virginians should be deeply concerned when people’s health and lives are put at risk because of Big Pharma’s greed. We must hold accountable politicians who refuse to make prescription drugs more affordable while Big Pharma can continue to squeeze patients and their families. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Republicans in the House of Delegates who fought this legislation, leading to its demise, should be ashamed.

The idea of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board to help rein in high costs and bring transparency to the pricing of medications is neither new nor radical. At least seven states – blue states as well as red states – have set up prescription drug affordability boards, a popular idea that an overwhelming majority of Virginia voters support.

Drugs don’t work if people can’t take them – and too many Virginians are not taking their vital medications because they cost too much. When people with asthma can’t afford their bronchodilators, or patients with heart disease can’t afford their statins, and patients with severe depression can’t pay for their mood stabilizers, lives will be at risk.

We’ll know whom to thank. Policymakers now have a responsibility to find solutions that can help overcome this preventable problem and help save lives. As candidates for the General Assembly go before voters this November, I will be looking for their position on this issue, and hope that all politicians can get behind this commonsense idea so we can bring it to Virginia.

From the archives: 1918 influenza epidemic killed at least 16,000 in Va. Sept. 26, 1918 Sept. 27, 1918 Sept. 28, 1918 Sept. 29, 1918 Oct. 1, 1918 Oct. 2, 1918 Oct. 3, 1918 Oct. 4, 1918 Oct. 5, 1918 Oct. 6, 1918 Oct. 8, 1918 Oct. 9, 1918 Oct. 10, 1918 Oct. 11, 1918 Oct. 12, 1918 Oct. 13, 1918 Oct. 14, 1918 Oct. 15, 1918 Oct. 16, 1918 Oct. 19, 1918 Oct. 22, 1918 Oct. 24, 1918 Oct. 26, 1918 Nov. 1, 1918 Nov. 3, 1918 Nov. 5, 1918 Nov. 18, 1918