The future strength of America's law enforcement capabilities hinges on a major decision about the next headquarters of the FBI. The bureau and the General Services Administration (GSA) are considering potential sites in the region but only one rises above the choices.

Springfield, Virginia, is best suited to help the FBI advance its mission in the 21st century and beyond. I know - because I have first-hand knowledge about how the FBI goes about its critical work to protect our country.

I served this great American institution for 22 years. In 2014, I was appointed as special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division and also served as chief of the FBI's Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section. Three years later, I was appointed by former FBI Director James Comey to lead a comprehensive study of the FBI's headquarters and organizational model, giving me insight into the agency’s needs and goals in seeking a new location for its headquarters. In 2018, after retiring from the FBI, I joined Dominion Energy as its vice president and chief security officer. I'm responsible for securing all of Dominion's physical and cyber assets across 18 states.

This background gives me the unique perspective of knowing both what the FBI needs in a new headquarters location and how the state of Virginia - and the Springfield site - are particularly suited to advance the FBI's mission.

Springfield is a strategic location with unmatched access to other intelligence community assets and nearby FBI facilities, enabling better collaboration both internally and with other partners already located in the region. The site would enable the FBI to leverage strategic proximity to the CIA headquarters at Langley, TSA headquarters adjacent to the GSA Springfield site, and the seat of defense leadership at the Pentagon. In addition, the site also offers the closest proximity to the FBI National Academy and the FBI Laboratory at Marine Corps Base Quantico, as well as the recently completed FBI Central Records Complex in Winchester.

In addition, a world-class law enforcement workforce, principally special agents, already call the area home. Moving the FBI headquarters to Springfield will encourage even more people to serve in critical, hard-to-fill headquarters leadership roles. A move to Maryland, one of the other sites under consideration, would drive up commute times and force some of the agency’s best and brightest future leaders to look for other employment options. Maryland would certainly have a negative impact on recruiting.

My current employer, Dominion Energy, also brings strategic value to the Springfield site. We provide power to the community - and our best-in-class security safeguards will benefit the FBI when it is headquartered in the commonwealth. Our commitment to complex security safeguards makes the site well-equipped to enable the FBI to swiftly transition its assets and continue work seamlessly and securely.

Dominion has invested in these safeguards and more to ensure the reliable delivery of electricity to all customers, especially Department of Defense and intelligence community elements in Virginia. Dominion’s cybersecurity programs have regularly been recognized as industry-leading by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Dominion is an integrated partner with the intelligence community, maintaining close, real-time collaboration with the federal government, resulting in unparalleled innovation. Our work has helped make the commonwealth’s electric grid become the best - and strongest defended - in the nation. Dominion’s Threat Response and Analysis Center has a first-of-its-kind partnership with DHS-CISA’s Cyber Sentry platform, sharing real-time data. Because of our reputation as a leader in security and grid resilience, in December 2021 Dominion partnered with the FBI’s Cyber Division on a public service announcement highlighting the critical importance of defending our nation’s infrastructure.

Northern Virginia not only provides an optimal setting to unite FBI employees scattered across the region, it also provides FBI personnel safe and secure access to collaborate among themselves and with other partner agencies. Simply put, the Springfield location is the best site to ensure that the FBI can continue to fulfill its core mission and keep America safe.

