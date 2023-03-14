In the wake of mass shootings, our country reacts loudly and desperately seeks answers and change. Unfortunately, this is another area in which our country seems divided. Are mental health disorders to blame? Is it our gun laws? We cannot ignore that a gun was used to shoot innocent victims. Yet, while our country is experiencing a mental health crisis, psychological research shows there is no clear link between mental illness and violence.

The reality is that this issue is much more complicated than polarizing the conversation to mental health or gun laws – and much deeper. And the answer comes from looking within.

The Violence Project, funded by the National Institute of Justice, has built a database dating back to 1966 of every mass shooter and every shooting incident at schools, workplaces and places of worship. The project is using data to identify ways to help prevent mass shootings. It has also revealed some significant commonalities among the perpetrators.

While not surprising to those who work in child welfare, most mass shooters experienced childhood trauma and exposure to violence at a young age, including exposure to parental suicide, physical or sexual abuse, neglect, domestic violence and severe bullying.

What happened to them?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified child abuse and neglect as one of the most significant public health issues in our country. The American Academy of Pediatrics has called adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, “the single greatest unaddressed public health threat facing our nation today.”

Adverse experiences in childhood are directly linked with negative outcomes for adults, such as physical and mental health problems, substance abuse, violent behaviors, suicide attempts and early death. Most incarcerated adults are victims of child abuse, neglect and trauma.

Specific to school shooters, research shows that the vast majority experienced or witnessed childhood trauma. An article in The Washington Post reported that the young gunman in Uvalde, Texas, had adverse experiences that included parental substance use, domestic violence and harsh bullying. He also exhibited concerning and violent behaviors to his friends and family.

To be clear: There is no excuse for violence. But we must work to find a solution and look deeper at the experiences and circumstances that may have contributed to the behavior. Dr. Bruce Perry, a renowned trauma expert, suggests reframing the question “What is wrong with them?” to “What happened to them?”

Prevention is

the best medicine

Mass shootings are horrific, traumatic incidents. Society cries out in pain for those directly impacted and desperately wants change. Yet, instead of reacting after these tragedies occur, what if we could identify signs to prevent them before they happen?

People can heal from traumatic experiences in childhood and live healthy, productive lives. But the better scenario for our community is to actively work to prevent abuse, neglect and trauma. Here are a few ways we can all play a part.

1. Be present: New research conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University, soon to be published in the journal Psychology of Violence, identified social isolation as the most important external indicator leading to mass shootings.

Be present with the children in your lives. Encourage participation in activities that will surround them with their peers and other healthy adults.

2. Be proactive: The median age of school shooters is just 16 years old. These hurting children were likely exhibiting signs of distress and isolation, but the signs went unnoticed. Unfortunately, they also had access to deadly weapons.

If you notice a child’s behavior changing, or they are withdrawing and isolating themselves, intervene. This is a cry for help.

3. Be primed: Know the services in your community that provide crisis intervention and offer resources to mitigate the risk of violence.

Dial 988 for help when an individual experiences emotional distress or threatens suicide. Call (800) 786-8536 to report child abuse to Child Protective Services. Dial 911 to request intervention in potentially dangerous situations.

The road that leads from an innocent infant who grows up to become a distressed murderer is predictable and, more importantly, preventable. This is not to say that we can always predict whether a child will turn inward to harm themselves or turn outward in violence toward others. However, we do know enough to say that damage will occur without intervention.

There are an estimated 21 million people in our country with current or past exposure to trauma. Intervention programs, such as CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, help children receive access to services to help them recover in the present and build resilience for their future. If our communities focus on understanding the signs of adverse experiences, we have better opportunities at preventing not just violence, such as mass shootings, but also all other ways that childhood adversity impacts our communities.

Close 1 of 11 Monte Maria Monastery In August 1966, Sister Mary Angela of the Monte Maria Monastery on Church Hill in Richmond reviewed a page off convent’s printing press. The nuns built the print shop themselves. That year, the monastery celebrated its centennial and released a book, “Sentinel on the Hill,” that combined more than 60 years of memories from the convent’s archives. Monte Maria 06-01-1986 (cutline): Sisters are planning move from Church Hill monastery to Hanover toward the end of year. Monte Maria 08-23-1966 (cutline): Sister Fidelis handles outside needs of convent. Extern sister has many unusual technical skills. Monte Maria 12-18-1986 (cutline): Mother Superior Margaret Mary McGuire donned a hard hat yesterday as the chapel cupola at the new monastery for the Sister of the Visitation of Monte Maria was lowered into place. Monte Maria 09-12-1966 (cutline): After silent meals with spiritual readings, nuns relax at recreation with work. Monte Maria 12-03-1986 (cutline): The new Monte Marie Monastery of the Sister of the Visitation is taking shape on state Route 607 in rural Hanover County. Monte Maria 08-23-1966 (cutline): Members of the cloistered order, sisters of the visitation, attend mass in convent chapel. Monte Maria 07-26-1977 (cutline): Sister Mary Fidelis Sanders finds that her duties as 'extern' involve more than doing the shopping. She does gardening, takes the other nuns to medical appointments, pays bills and is responsible for building maintenance. Monte Maria 07-26-1977: Monte Maria Monastery. Monte Maria 08-23-1966 (cutline): Sister of Visitation Order looks down on Richmond and Faraway skyline. She is a cloistered nun of the Monte Maria Monastery on Church Hill. Monte Maria 07-26-1977: Monte Maria nuns. From the Archives: The Sisters of this local monastery arrived in Richmond after the Civil War In 1866, the Visitation Sisters of Baltimore, Maryland, moved to Richmond per the request of Bishop John McGill and the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, Virginia. The Sisters were asked to come specifically to offer their prayers to the city, devastated by the recent Civil War as well as to help educate girls. Shortly after they arrived, the Sisters opened an academy for girls; however, it was closed in 1927 after a unanimous decision to shift their focus and concentrate on more contemplative activities. The dormitories were then converted to serve as individual rooms for the nuns and they turned to baking sacramental bread for local parishes as their main source of income. In the early 1950s, the Sisters added a print shop and built a printing press themselves. The Monastery of the Visitation of Holy Mary Monte Maria was located in Richmond’s Church Hill for 120 years until 1987 when the Sisters sold it and moved to a more rural location in Rockville, Virginia. Today, the building in Church Hill serves as a retreat center. 1 of 11 Monte Maria Monastery In August 1966, Sister Mary Angela of the Monte Maria Monastery on Church Hill in Richmond reviewed a page off convent’s printing press. The nuns built the print shop themselves. That year, the monastery celebrated its centennial and released a book, “Sentinel on the Hill,” that combined more than 60 years of memories from the convent’s archives. Monte Maria 06-01-1986 (cutline): Sisters are planning move from Church Hill monastery to Hanover toward the end of year. Monte Maria 08-23-1966 (cutline): Sister Fidelis handles outside needs of convent. Extern sister has many unusual technical skills. Monte Maria 12-18-1986 (cutline): Mother Superior Margaret Mary McGuire donned a hard hat yesterday as the chapel cupola at the new monastery for the Sister of the Visitation of Monte Maria was lowered into place. Monte Maria 09-12-1966 (cutline): After silent meals with spiritual readings, nuns relax at recreation with work. Monte Maria 12-03-1986 (cutline): The new Monte Marie Monastery of the Sister of the Visitation is taking shape on state Route 607 in rural Hanover County. Monte Maria 08-23-1966 (cutline): Members of the cloistered order, sisters of the visitation, attend mass in convent chapel. Monte Maria 07-26-1977 (cutline): Sister Mary Fidelis Sanders finds that her duties as 'extern' involve more than doing the shopping. She does gardening, takes the other nuns to medical appointments, pays bills and is responsible for building maintenance. Monte Maria 07-26-1977: Monte Maria Monastery. Monte Maria 08-23-1966 (cutline): Sister of Visitation Order looks down on Richmond and Faraway skyline. She is a cloistered nun of the Monte Maria Monastery on Church Hill. Monte Maria 07-26-1977: Monte Maria nuns.