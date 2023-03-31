All of us have had an experience needing to take time to care for ourselves or a loved one. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the challenge in a very real way that working Virginians, especially women, face when it comes to having to choose between work and care. As Women’s History Month draws to a close, we want to highlight the stories of three Virginians caught between needing to care for their families and making sure they could pay the bills because they could not take paid time away from work when their loved ones needed them most.

Chrischa lives in Virginia Beach. When her daughter was born, she was diagnosed with a rare and complex genetic condition. As a single mom, Chrischa was forced out of the workforce because her job did not offer paid time off or the flexibility to balance her daughter’s medical needs while earning a paycheck. Fortunately, they had a supportive family around them. By the time her daughter was old enough to care for herself to a degree, Chrischa did start to work again – often finding herself having to pick and choose which medical appointments were important enough for her to use up her limited paid time off.

Melissa lives in Prince William County. When her then-8-year-old daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer, Melissa quickly used up the modest paid time off she had accrued at work to care for her daughter, and ultimately had to resign from her job altogether. Now that her daughter has thankfully defeated her illness, Melissa has rejoined the workforce – at a different job with lower pay.

Abbey lives in Henrico County. When she was pregnant with her son, the small nonprofit where she was employed told her she could take 12 weeks of unpaid parental leave. Her husband did not get any leave from his job. She ended up needing to start her leave early when her doctor ordered bed rest, leaving just eight weeks with her baby – all unpaid. What should have been a joyful time with their newborn turned into an incredibly stressful period, trying to figure out how to pay the bills on only one income. Their son is now 5, and they are still paying off the debt they accrued during that time.

These are just three of many stories from across our great commonwealth of women who find themselves sacrificing their careers, their short-term paychecks and their long-term earning potential, halting opportunities for professional advancement, all because we do not operate in a system that gives families the grace that they need, the time to care for their newborns, their sick children, their aging parents and, in many cases, themselves.

These stories are illustrative of thousands of working Virginians who every year are forced to choose between caring for themselves, a sick loved one or a new child. In fact, 78% of working people in Virginia – about 3.4 million – do not have paid family leave through their jobs. This is devastating for families and our local economies. As the stories above illustrate, when people do not have access to paid family and medical leave, they are often forced out of their jobs.

There are real, commonsense policies that we can enact here in Virginia that would help relieve some of the pressure working families face. We were proud to team up this year, with support from our colleagues at Family Friendly Virginia, to reintroduce a bill to establish a comprehensive paid family and medical leave program in Virginia. We were especially excited that this legislation passed the Senate, the furthest it has ever progressed in the legislature. While this is a policy with broad support from voters on both sides of the political spectrum, and which has been adopted on a bipartisan basis in other states, we are disappointed that it was only our Democratic colleagues who voted to advance such an important policy this year.

We will never stop fighting on behalf of families across the commonwealth that desperately need paid family and medical leave. We look forward to continuing this conversation in sessions to come.

