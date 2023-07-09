Americans should applaud the Supreme Court’s decision striking down President Joe Biden’s attempt to cancel, on no authority but his own, $400 billion of student government loan debt. We all benefit when the court upholds the rule of law and reaffirms the integrity of our constitutional system of government.

Upon taking office in January 2021, President Biden, like all presidents before him, solemnly swore to faithfully carry out the duties of his office and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Among the president’s constitutional duties set forth in Article I of the Constitution is one that explicitly requires “he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

Faithful execution of the laws requires the president to administer the laws enacted by Congress in strict accordance with their statutory terms, taking care to neither neglect his statutory responsibilities nor exceed his statutory authority. In this case, Biden clearly exceeded his statutory authority.

In January 2021, the Department of Education released a memo stating that, without congressional legislation authorizing it to do so, the executive branch lacked the statutory authority to “cancel, compromise, discharge, or forgive, on a blanket or mass basis, principal balances of student loans, and/or materially modify the repayment amounts or terms thereof.”

In February 2021, in a CNN town hall, Biden discounted the possibility of taking executive action to cancel student loan debt, “because I don’t think I have the authority to do it by signing the pen.” In July 2021, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the president did not have authority to cancel student loan debt, saying, “He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”

But Congress would not act. There was widespread concern that forgoing $400 billion of payments to the Treasury would increase the deficit significantly and further fuel inflation that was already reaching historic highs. There was also widespread concern that wholesale debt cancellation would be grossly unfair to students who had labored to repay their loans and to taxpayers who had not gone to college.

In August 2022, when it was clear that Congress would not act, and with the midterm elections looming, President Biden suddenly asserted that he did, in fact, have statutory authority to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 of debt for nearly all 43 million borrowers. He claimed that he had statutory authority to take his sweeping action, the largest such action in the history of the country, based on provisions in the obscure 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act.

That law, passed during the mobilization after 9/11, authorizes the secretary of Education to “waive or modify” particular student financial aid provisions if the secretary determines that is necessary “in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency.” President Biden had declared COVID-19 to be an emergency, so, his lawyers argued, he could waive and modify the entire program debt out of existence.

The Supreme Court quite correctly rejected this fantastical argument. As Chief Justice John Roberts explained, the text of the HEROES Act is clear: “Congress opted to make debt forgiveness available only in a few particular exigent circumstances.” None of those circumstances applied in this case. Nothing in the statute supported the president’s sweeping action. Chief Justice Roberts pointedly noted that the president’s executive action “modified” provisions of the student loan program “only in the same sense that the French Revolution ‘modified’ the status of the French nobility.”

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has had to rein in unlawful executive actions taken by the Biden administration. In significant cases involving the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention eviction moratorium, and the Clean Power Plan, the court has found the president’s actions clearly exceeded his lawful statutory authority.

President Biden seems to have learned nothing from these stinging rebukes. He seems to have taken to heart nothing regarding his solemn constitutional responsibility to see that the laws are executed faithfully. He has pledged “to find other ways” to forgive student debt by executive action. He seems to think that the American people are not concerned about his lawlessness.

During the controversy surrounding the eviction moratorium, a reporter asked then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki if the president was concerned about the legal issues raised by the CDC’s actions. She responded by saying, “I’m not sure there are Americans evaluating it to that degree.”

We had better start evaluating these issues to that degree and start holding elected officials strictly accountable to the laws they are sworn to uphold. If we fail to do so, we will deserve the tyranny that inevitably results from lawlessness.

