The Virginia attorney general’s office recently has committed itself to investigating discrimination against white and Asian students in a race-conscious Fairfax County effort called the College Partnership Program. The prep program was housed at an affluent middle school where white and Asian students made up more than 80% of the enrollment. It targeted — but was not exclusively for — Black and Latino students, students identifying as two or more races, multilingual students, economically disadvantaged students and students who would be the first in their families to go to college.

Allegations of discrimination against well-to-do white and Asian students ring hollow against a backdrop of pervasive racial inequality related to postsecondary preparation and access.

In Virginia, opportunity hoarding means that students in affluent schools serving high numbers of white and Asian students are most likely to take college-credit and GPA-padding Advanced Placement courses. But within affluent schools serving high numbers of white and Asian students, much lower percentages of Black students are given the opportunity to take AP courses compared with their other race peers. These trends hold across the country with respect to advanced math and science courses.

Racially unequal opportunities to experience challenging coursework are compounded by school segregation and deeply rooted racial disparities in opportunities to build monetary wealth. Wealth inequities mean racially stratified access to resource-rich K-12 schools and high-cost test tutoring that can raise SAT scores by hundreds of points. They also mean college affordability issues impact families very differently along racial lines and at all points in the college-going process.

Wealth disparities by race influence access to social capital. For instance, advantaged webs of family, friends and acquaintances contain important, informal information about attending college and segment advice about securing and navigating campus visits, interviews, scholarships and applications. High school counselors who might fill in some of the gaps for students siloed in under-resourced, segregated schools and less-advantaged social networks are often stretched too thin.

These disparities — and many more — in the K-12 college preparation pipeline yield serious racial inequities in access to elite postsecondary institutions. While college-going among all racial and ethnic groups is slowly increasing, white and Asian students are much more likely than Black or Latino students to attend nonprofit, four-year institutions that boast higher graduation rates. Said differently: White and Asian students are much more likely to complete college relative to other racial or ethnic groups.

College attainment remains a crucial path to middle-class opportunity, one that can help fortify our multiracial democracy by reducing racial inequality and preparing rising leaders for our diverse institutions and sectors. As a result, since the civil rights era, K-12 school districts, colleges and universities have employed modest, race-conscious measures to increase access for historically marginalized students. The measures are no more than a bandage for systemic racial discrimination, past and present. But they are important — and, as the Virginia attorney general’s actions indicate, remain under serious attack from conservatives.

Back to Fairfax. This past March, as a U.S. Supreme Court decision on affirmative action loomed in higher education, the Virginia attorney general’s office opened its complaint against Fairfax’s College Partnership Program. The program was created to “systematically mitigate the impact of barriers to access and opportunity.” Seeking to address many of the inequities outlined above, it offers support for college aspirations and planning, provides enrichment, mentoring and tutoring, organizes college visits and aids application completion.

The attorney general’s office alleged that Fairfax’s program violated the Virginia Human Rights Act, a state version of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, by “soliciting and selecting applicants … based on race, color and national origin.” Rejecting the original purpose of both civil rights acts — to begin unwinding Jim Crow segregation and inequality — conservatives now claim that identifying students by race for a program designed to address ongoing racial inequities in education is tantamount to discrimination.

It didn’t matter that Fairfax’s program was following the letter of existing federal K-12 law on race-conscious education policy — targeting historically marginalized students, but not to the exclusion of others. The attorney general’s investigation and others illustrate how conservatives will seek to use the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action in colleges and universities to chill any efforts to explicitly address racial inequality in our elementary and secondary public schools. Fairfax’s response, agreeing to remove any mention of race in its advertising materials for the College Partnership Program, illustrates the effectiveness of conservative tactics. Notably, while the Supreme Court’s majority decision on Thursday further limited the use of race in higher education admissions, it did not speak specifically to race-consciousness in the K-12 context. School districts should continue the important work of equitably serving all students in ways that nurture diversity and reduce racial isolation.

At bottom, the conservative attacks on race-conscious education policies are a political gambit, feeding on white anxiety about status, growing inequality and demographic change. And conservatives are increasingly seeking to appeal to Asian constituencies by alleging anti-Asian discrimination in race-conscious educational programs. This strategy has resonated with some members of the U.S. Supreme Court and represents the crux of the plaintiffs’ arguments in the affirmative action cases. (Notably, the Pacific Legal Foundation, the conservative organization behind the affirmative action challenge, struggled to find Asian American plaintiffs to represent the higher education cases.) But it creates a false choice between guarding against anti-Asian discrimination and addressing centuries-in-the-making educational disparities for Black, Latino and Indigenous students.

The first step in combatting the cynicism of conservative attacks on race-conscious education policies is to understand why they are happening. The second is to do something about it. All seats in the General Assembly, a body that can further clarify the intent behind the Virginia Human Rights Act, are up for election this November. Residents should ask their candidates whether they would support such a clarification and vote accordingly. Similar stakes and actions exist at the federal level and for the executive branches in 2024. Another option is to resist unjust court decisions through noncompliance. We can’t choose to do nothing. The stakes for historically disadvantaged groups and for society writ large are too high.

Genevieve Siegel-Hawley is an associate professor of educational leadership in the VCU School of Education and author of “A Single Garment: Creating Intentionally Diverse Schools that Benefit All Children.” Contact her at gsiegelhawle@vcu.edu.