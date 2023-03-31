The commonwealth of Virginia made history in 2004 when it created what then national chairman of the NAACP, Julian Bond, told me became the first civil rights-era reparation in U.S. history.

Nineteen years later, with Democrats and Republicans voting as one, the General Assembly has expanded eligibility for the historic Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Program. It can now achieve its original goal:

Descendants of those locked out of Virginia schools in the 1950s and ‘60s by “massive resistance” to the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board decision will be eligible to apply. The program for Virginia residents includes, but isn’t limited to, funding for career and technical education, two-year degree programs and four-year undergraduate degree programs.

From the moment the idea came to me on the morning of Feb. 18, 2003 – I will always believe it God-given – the children and grandchildren of those denied an education were part of the plan I took to former Del. Viola Baskerville, Sen. Benjamin Lambert, now deceased – both Democrats – and then-Gov. Mark R. Warner.

Prince Edward County had been ground zero for the full onslaught of Massive Resistance against school desegregation. The impact was shattering. The entire public school system was shut down by the county’s Board of Supervisors and remained closed from 1959 to 1964.

The vast majority of white students transitioned to a newly created private, whites-only academy, assisted by state and local tuition grants. More than 2,000 African American children in the county, meanwhile, would be left without a formal education in their lives. The wounding consequences have been generational.

The General Assembly apologized in 2003, adopting a resolution expressing its “profound regret” for the closing of schools in Prince Edward and the state’s role in the eradication of public education there.

(Note: The policy of Massive Resistance – opposed by GOP legislators – was launched in Virginia in the fall of 1958. Democratic Gov. J. Lindsay Almond Jr. ordered nine white schools closed to avoid imminent desegregation: one in Warren County, two in Charlottesville and six in Norfolk. All reopened before the end of February 1959.)

Regrettably, the Virginia attorney general’s office ruled that including descendants was unconstitutional because one could not prove that children of what is often called “the lost generation” had been harmed by what had been done to their parents.

Common sense declared the harm was inescapable, and in 2015, the attorney general’s office looked again and ruled that descendants were indeed eligible. Furthermore, changing the definition of “eligible student” would achieve that goal.

Legislation spearheaded in the House by Del. Kaye Kory, D-Falls Church, and in the Senate by Sens. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond (now serving in Congress), and Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, has done so. Collateral and lineal descendants who reside in Virginia will be eligible. The House vote was 99-0. The Senate tally was 40-0.

I wept after the legislation’s resounding triumph. It’s been a long 20 years, with many twists in the road. This last bend looks straight ahead. I’m deeply thankful for all who made this possible.

The scholarship fund was begun with just over $2 million, and there is $989,185 remaining. The program, also open to white people affected by Massive Resistance, appears to have run its course among those who were denied an education. That money will now be available for their children and grandchildren.

I believe additional funding will be necessary — and soon. A one-page Department of Planning and Budget, or DPB, fiscal impact statement accompanying the legislation states that it is “not possible to quantify additional eligible students who will qualify for the program; therefore, the fiscal impact is indeterminate.”

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, or SCHEV, processes payments to schools attended by Brown Scholarship recipients. There have never been more than 38 students in any given year, the DPB statement notes, adding that the change in eligibility “could extend eligibility into the thousands. Depending on actual program participation, SCHEV may require additional resources to meet the requirements of this bill.”

Legislators would have been aware of this when they rightly committed the commonwealth to open eligibility to descendants.

At the very least, the General Assembly’s exemplary vote and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s laudable approving signature constitute a moral covenant by the commonwealth to provide necessary funding.

There are other, and deeply compelling, moral grounds to do so.

The state appropriated $369,000 to Prince Edward for public education in 1958. In today’s dollars, that’s about $3.7 million.

Assuming level funding through 1964, the commonwealth would have appropriated a total of $1.845 million for public education in the county had the schools remained open. That’s the equivalent of approximately $18.45 million today.

That money was never spent for public education in Prince Edward. It remained in the state Treasury. All the while, Prince Edward residents continued paying state taxes, tax dollars that were, in part, used to fund public education everywhere in the commonwealth of Virginia.

Except Prince Edward.

Appropriation of those dollars would fuel the expanded scholarship program’s future needs.

Remember, too, that while their own sons and daughters suffered, African Americans in Prince Edward saw their state taxes help send white children to the all-white academy.

The moral ground for funding extends to the halls of Congress as well.

A potent case can also be made for federal funds. The U.S. government’s failure to enforce the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment aided and abetted the traumatic events in Prince Edward.

Significantly, the final vote to fund the Brown Scholarship Program in 2004 was also overwhelmingly bipartisan: 94-4 in the House and 36-0 in the Senate. Key supporters included Republican Attorney General Jerry Kilgore and GOP House Speaker Bill Howell.

Another example has now been set in the former capital of the Confederacy for Americans working to heal the wounds and repair the harm of systemic racial injustice.

In truth, the commonwealth of Virginia has also set another example for itself to consistently follow as well.

Doing so isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about each of us gathering the light of our humanity, spreading the wings of our better angels and rising together.

Because the abyss, if we don’t, is deep.

From the archives: In 1960, The Richmond 34 were arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers lunch counter