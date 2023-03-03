In the last few years, threats to democracy — attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, ensuing voter suppression and the seemingly endless spread of misinformation — have justifiably risen to the forefront of American politics.

What was once the domain of overreaching politicians and campaign-season hyperbole, the idea that U.S. democracy is under attack means something different in 2023.

Meanwhile, perhaps our best tool for combating propaganda and misinformation — the Freedom of Information Act — continues to get treated in the Virginia General Assembly like a bureaucratic nuisance. Each year, open government advocates and a handful of FOIA-friendly lawmakers attempt to strengthen and streamline the so-called “Sunshine Law” but get repeatedly rebuffed. Since its passage in 1968, countless bills have passed adding exemptions to FOIA, making it easier for elected officials and government agencies to restrict what information is released to the public. Bills that add transparency get discarded, or defanged before passage.

Take this year’s session. Sunshine advocates appeared to notch a couple of small victories, which included lifting the Virginia Parole Board’s inexplicable FOIA exemption, forcing the agency to hold public meetings and provide more information on its decision-making to the public, and two bills from Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, a former reporter and vocal FOIA proponent. All three cleared the House and Senate. Roem’s bills streamline how payments are collected and processed for FOIA requests and require localities to explain FOIA fees, and how they are assessed, on their public websites.

Roem, however, was forced to water down House Bill 2006, which would have simply required localities that already collect fees for services electronically to extend the courtesy to FOIA requesters. In order to pass the House, the bill’s language was changed from “shall” to “may,” essentially rendering it moot.

Another bill that was seemingly a no-brainer, Senate Bill 813, would have barred government agencies from withholding the names of public officials as they appear on credit card statements. How does anyone justify, after all, not holding elected officials or public employees accountable for how they spend taxpayer dollars? In late January, the state Senate agreed, passing the bill unanimously. In the House, Republicans left S.B. 813 to die in committee.

Other FOIA bills met a similar fate. Among those that were defeated, or passed over: a bill requiring the release of law enforcement disciplinary records; legislation mandating that localities live broadcast and archive public meetings; a bill that would require school boards to allow students enrolled in the school division to speak during public meetings; and another bill requiring localities to maintain, and disclose when requested, records pertaining to legal settlements and judgments.

“It can be depressing,” says Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. “People in power don’t want to give up the power of the message.”

Ten or 15 years ago, Rhyne says opposition to a bill such as S.B. 813 would have come with a price. She would enlist the media’s help, newspapers would publish stories and pen editorials. A vote against could generate some measure of political blowback.

But today, the traditional media landscape is greatly diminished. Thanks to the rise of social media and falling print readership over the last two decades, newspaper advertising has fallen off a cliff. Since 2005, the U.S. has lost more than a quarter, or roughly 2,500, of its print newspapers, according to Northwestern University’s Medill School. This decline is even more pronounced when it comes to actual journalists – there are roughly 31,000 state and local newsprint reporters, 60% fewer than in 2005.

In this growing void, a vote against commonsense government accountability generates little — if any — consequence: “Now, they don’t fear the paper in the same way,” Rhyne explains. “There is not as much fear in the minds of politicians about the backlash.”

This isn’t a good thing. FOIA isn’t just the domain of journalists and newspapers and their dwindling ranks. Frequently, community citizens are the ones carrying the torch.

“I think access to information is an antidote to misinformation,” Rhyne says. “There’s just not enough critical mass from citizens and other groups saying this is a priority.”

That needs to change. Unless voters begin demanding accountability, our democracy is in jeopardy of losing a foundational pillar: a well-informed citizenry.

