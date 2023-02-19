Everyone knows Silicon Valley, New York, Northern Virginia, Portland and Seattle are world-class technology hubs. Another is emerging — in Henrico County.

Five years ago, none of the East Coast’s internet traffic flowed through Henrico. Today, that number is 18%. As internet traffic jumped, we saw a simultaneous influx of major technology investment in our local area, including at the world’s fourth-largest data center facility at Henrico’s White Oak Technology Park. How did this happen, and what does it mean for the future of our area?

Over the past several decades, a series of infrastructure investments has spurred the growth of a technology ecosystem here in Henrico. What became White Oak Technology Park was originally built by the federal government as a decoy airfield during World War II. The property was handed over to the state and then Henrico in 1996. Henrico invested $45 million ($100 million in today’s dollars) in infrastructure at White Oak and the first occupant was a semiconductor plant. When the semiconductor plant closed, QTS moved in and developed the QTS Richmond NAP (network access point) that connected the area to Europe, South America and Africa through subsea internet cables that travel across the Atlantic Ocean and through Virginia Beach. With the fastest connectivity ever, these cables could transmit every volume of the Library of Congress from Virginia to Europe three times a second.

Virginia maintains a data center-focused tax incentive that ensures the entire commonwealth is a competitive destination for data center investment and jobs. In 2017, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors leveraged the state incentive by lowering its tax rate on computers and servers used in data centers by 90% to further position Henrico to attract investment to the area. Not long after, Facebook/Meta announced their first data center in eastern Henrico. The facility went live in 2020 and an additional expansion will be completed this year, totaling more than $1 billion in investment.

DE-CIX Richmond, part of North America’s largest carrier and data center-neutral internet exchange, also went online in Henrico in December 2021. The DE-CIX Richmond exchange is one of only five in the United States. Today, other major companies like Bank of America, Flexential and EdgeConneX are bringing part of their operations to Henrico across multiple data centers in our county.

Why is this important to Henrico? During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s internet infrastructure was stress-tested like never before as knowledge workers switched to working from home, schoolchildren began doing their lessons on Zoom, and people used their free time to do even more online shopping and Netflix-binging at home. This unexpected test proved that the work of the 21st century could be performed anywhere, as long as there is a reliable internet connection. After COVID, this is the new normal — and thanks to these advances in connectivity in our area, Henrico is now in a great position to attract the investment and economic development of that future to improve our quality of life here.

The emergence of our domestic data center industry has played a critical role in the development of our digital ecosystem. More investments encourage more infrastructure, an educated workforce, new careers in the industry and a robust cycle of further economic growth. And it isn’t just technology companies. The economic development activity spurred by data centers contributes to existing local business growth while also encouraging new jobs in our communities. Data center suppliers Anord Mardix and PDI Eaton both announced recent expansions in Henrico. And our hospitality community and many more local businesses benefit from the investment by data centers, which provide hundreds of long-term construction jobs.

As a local government official who has worked throughout Virginia, I recognize the benefits of data centers firsthand. No other economic development project can provide as much revenue and economic benefit, with as little community service demand, as a data center. Five years ago, Henrico earned about $2 million in tax revenue from local data centers. Last year, that number increased to more than $10 million, and we anticipate a much higher figure this year. Each dollar generated in tax revenue by data centers contributes to the parks, schools, public safety and libraries that support our high quality of life. Henrico and the commonwealth have a bright future ahead in the 21st century economy; we should continue to support investments in the jobs of tomorrow and the digital infrastructure that makes them possible.

