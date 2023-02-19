Dominion Energy and its predecessors used to be a boring company. It sold electricity. People bought electricity. Dominion Energy Virginia (VEPCO, technically) earned money. Sure, every now and then it would overspend on a project and politicians would howl but, all in all, it made a profit and Virginians had electricity. It was a boring but predictable business, and not a bad deal for Dominion or its customers.

The origin of that deal is that it’s illegal for you to run an extension cord to your neighbors’ house and sell them electricity. This is because monopolies have an exclusive right to sell electricity in their territory. In exchange they agree to have rates and profits regulated by the State Corporation Commission. This grand bargain is known as the “regulatory compact” and it’s enshrined in Article IX of Virginia’s Constitution.

But, over the past 15 years, the regulatory compact has been an utter disaster in Virginia. This is because the state’s largest monopoly, Dominion, used its powerful legislative allies and legislative trickery to boost profits and avoid the fair process of regulation, earning $1.9 billion more than allowed under that boring old regulatory compact.

They were exciting years for the monopoly. A short list of their profit-boosting tricks include:

the 2007 re-regulation legislation;

the 2009 rate settlement case that allowed them to avoid overearnings;

the 2013 storm write down legislation;

the 2014 nuclear write-down legislation;

the 2015 rate freeze legislation;

the 2018 grid modernization legislation creating ‘Customer Credit Reinvestment Offsets’ from overearnings; and,

the 2020 legislation that allowed them to avoid competitive procurement for offshore wind.

But to what end? Dominion Energy’s stock price was down by 25% last year, and you can’t swing a dead cat in Richmond without hitting some utility investor analyst trying to interview every intern and legislator as to what’s happening this legislative session. And, Dominion’s announcement of a “top-to-bottom business review” during its 2022 third-quarter earnings call triggered more hand-wringing from the investor crowd.

Thanks to not taking the long view on how to handle the boom years, Dominion Energy now finds itself surrounded by unhappy investors who see it as flailing when it tries to answer basic questions.

Each one of these perfectly legal legislative hijinks created significant overearnings for the company. But the process of the accounting and management decisions dealing with these windfalls created a problem that is now rearing its head. The facts speak for themselves.

For instance, Moody’s, the rating agency, wrote last November: “Dominion’s credit is constrained by: 1) persistently weak financial metrics … 2) structural subordination of approximately $16 billion of parent-level debt … and 3) uncertainty about the future business composition and strategic direction of the company.”

So, despite some great earnings years, there are balance sheet problems. Dominion Energy, the holding company, has more debt than is ideal since it has used the cash cow of VEPCO, the regulated monopoly, to make mediocre to bad investments (everything from gas utility Questar to the doomed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Also, to be fair, it has made good investments such as SCANNA in South Carolina).

Now, Dominion’s lobbyists are again hustling the General Assembly’s halls asking for another bad deal for ratepayers. But the solution it is selling has little to do with what Moody’s said the companies’ problems are.

Dominion’s solution to its falling stock price is to depend again on the Virginia General Assembly to legislatively micromanage a higher profit margin. The opposition to this legislation is broad, diverse and united. It includes everyone from big customers like Google and Amazon to the small residential customers I represent via the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

It is the view of the Virginia Poverty Law Center and others that further legislative micromanagement of the SCC is not the solution to a problem that was, well, the by-product of past legislative micromanagement.

The good news is that Dominion has a relatively new leadership team that can bring a fresh approach as they do this “top to bottom review.” This restart, however, starts with an honest admission of their role in creating the situation.

The Virginia Poverty Law Center understands the need for healthy and well-regulated utilities. But those utilities like Dominion should be forthcoming about how they got where they are. Dominion’s legislative effort this session is more of the same — bypassing the regulatory compact with legislative trickery instead of tough management decisions.

Lawmakers and consumers alike win with the regulatory compact. Let’s all work together to help make Dominion boring again.

From the Archives: Country Club of Virginia The Country Club of Virginia The Country Club of Virginia The Country Club of Virginia The Country Club of Virginia The Country Club of Virginia The Country Club of Virginia Country Club of Virginia