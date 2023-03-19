The political battle between Petersburg and Richmond over which economically deprived city should get the next bite at Virginia’s fifth casino isn’t over – not yet, at least.

During the General Assembly session that ended Feb. 25, lawmakers rejected Petersburg’s bid to hold a referendum this fall and block Richmond from its second attempt. The stakes have been rising since voters in Richmond narrowly shot down Urban One and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment’s plan to build a $565 million casino resort on Richmond’s South Side in 2021. The defeat, by fewer than 2,000 votes, was an outlier: Four other cities (Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth) overwhelmingly approved similar measures in referendums the year before.

Unlike Richmond, Petersburg hasn’t faced much opposition from the community. It has already selected The Cordish Companies, which has proposed a $1.4 billion casino-anchored development off Wagner Road near Interstate 95, as the city’s preferred operator should it receive the state’s blessing. And there’s still a chance: Lawmakers could include language permitting a Petersburg referendum during budget negotiations, which began last week.

It’s not all or nothing, but it certainly feels that way: Petersburg could indeed win approval to hold a referendum for a possible sixth casino with or without blocking Richmond, but Cordish has signaled it wouldn’t move forward under such a scenario. If nothing else happens during budget negotiations, by law Richmond will be allowed to hold a second referendum this fall. Petersburg would get left in the rearview.

That would be a mistake.

The notion that either city needs an economic savior that essentially preys on lower-income communities smacks of desperation. The big numbers: If Petersburg wins the casino sweepstakes, the city would pocket roughly $12.2 million in local tax revenue in its first year of operation (2028), according to an October 2022 report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission; Richmond’s casino would generate $18 million in local taxes. Coupled with the promised jobs – 1,300 in Petersburg; 2,000 in Richmond – the numbers make the intense lobbying on Capitol Square this session seem pretty reasonable.

Yes, casinos produce a windfall – a Petersburg casino is projected to generate $204 million in overall revenue; Richmond’s would gross $300 million – but the consultant hired by JLARC also found that only about 4% to 10% of the spending at either casino would come from outside the region. In other words, local folks would account for the vast majority of those gambling dollars, and that presents something of an economic problem: All that new gaming revenue would likely come at the expense of existing restaurants and nearby entertainment-minded businesses. It’s called economic displacement, or the substitution effect.

People don’t suddenly decide to spend twice as much money on fun and games when a new casino comes to town. If you drop $200 for dinner and poker on a Saturday night, that’s money you’re not spending someplace else – say, the movies, a baseball game or a concert. Ditto for state tax revenues: As gaming options rise in Virginia, a new casino in Richmond or Petersburg would likely siphon dollars away from the others. This is why the smaller casinos in Danville and Bristol are projected to have a larger impact on state coffers than those in Norfolk and Portsmouth. Both are closer to the state line and likelier to draw patrons from outside Virginia. Out-of-state gamblers are the real prize because they represent new spending.

“From a regional or state economic development perspective, the net gains from casinos tend to be overstated,” explains Robert McNab, an economics professor and director of the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.

McNab, who helped author a recent update on Virginia’s proposed casinos for the Dragas Center’s State of the Commonwealth Report, says location is critical. “If studies do not consider displacement, then they overstate the economic impact of casinos,” he says. (Other than looking at cannibalization among the casinos themselves, JLARC’s primary casino consultant, The Innovation Group, didn’t attempt to factor in the substitution effect in its research, citing “numerous empirical studies” that were inconclusive on the subject of displacement.)

Dragas, however, took a stab. Looking at the four casinos that have been approved in its 2021 report, McNab and his team found that without accounting for displacement, Norfolk would likely see $294.3 million in annual economic impact on the local GDP. When you include the substitution effect, that number shrinks to $29.4 million.

With this in mind, one can assume the big numbers in Petersburg ($204 million) and Richmond ($300 million) are significantly lower than projected. This also means the local tax revenues are something far less than what’s being promoted by each city. And it’s important to remember that the economic impact figures are only for year one. Business usually declines after the newness wears off, McNab says. “Casino revenues tend to plateau as they mature,” he explains, adding that the jobs created – most are in the leisure and hospitality sector – also don’t do much for raising wages city- or region-wide.

Whatever one thinks of Sen. Joe Morrissey, a Democrat who represents Petersburg, his push in the state legislature to allow a Petersburg vote, and block Richmond from a second referendum, is warranted. Petersburg, which was on the verge of bankruptcy just a few years ago, simply needs a casino far more than Richmond. “They need the jobs in Petersburg,” Morrissey told The Times-Dispatch in October. “It’s just another side dish for Richmond; for Petersburg, it’s the main entrée.”

There’s no doubt that Richmond would lose some tax revenue if Petersburg were to win the casino race, but the impact would be minimal. South Side would lose a potential economic boost, but the size of that boost has been greatly overstated.

The real issue here is that the city has largely ignored South Side since annexation in 1970, when Richmond took 23 square miles from Chesterfield County in an attempt to dilute the Black vote in the years after desegregation. Just take a look at the much-heralded Richmond 300 plan adopted in 2020, which is essentially the city’s land-use master plan intended to guide “equitable” development over the next two decades. The plan primarily focuses on the city center, interconnecting the growing residential nodes downtown, in Jackson Ward, Shockoe Bottom and along the riverfront. In Richmond, South Side is essentially the side dish.

There’s big investment happening in the Diamond District with the new ballpark development. The Bottom is getting a multimillion-dollar infusion to create an interpretative center at Main Street Station and a memorial campus exploring the city’s role in the domestic slave trade. There’s also supposedly still a plan to build a $200 million slavery museum nearby, not to mention a new regional push to redevelop the area around the Greater Richmond Convention Center and build a multimillion-dollar headquarters hotel for the convention hall.

Richmond is in the midst of population surge and rampant economic growth, with or without a casino. Petersburg is not.

It’s unfortunate that the two cities are at loggerheads politically over which should get to host a gambling resort. But when it comes to growing the region, there’s no question which city would benefit more from the economic boost, no matter how overstated.

Richmond has had its say. It’s time to let Petersburg voters have theirs.