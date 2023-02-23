Jennifer McClellan’s landslide victory in Tuesday’s special election for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — as of Wednesday afternoon, she had secured more than 74% of the votes tallied — was a surprise to no one. The heavily Democratic nature of the district, which includes Richmond, parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, all of the Tri-Cities (Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights) and stretches to the North Carolina border, meant the election to replace the late Donald McEachin, who died unexpectedly on Nov. 28, was largely a forgone conclusion.

It was historic nonetheless. McClellan, a corporate attorney who spent 17 years in the General Assembly — 11 in the House, the last six in the state Senate — becomes the first Black woman from Virginia to serve in Congress.

She is part of a noticeable shift in Washington. With McClellan’s victory, there will be 150 women in House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, 59 of whom are women of color. Black women will now occupy 28 of those seats.

A Petersburg native, McClellan’s father was an educator at the historically Black Virginia State University in the Ettrick community, just across the city’s northern border in Chesterfield. Her great-great grandfather was an emancipated slave, her grandfather a civil rights attorney in Nashville. As a state lawmaker, the 50-year-old McClellan has continued that legacy, fighting for voting rights, abortion access, and health care for the disenfranchised, and taking on politically difficult utility regulation and environmental issues.

Her bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2021 fell short — she eventually lost to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe — but her rise to political prominence is a hopeful sign for Richmond and central Virginia. She represents a new guard of sorts, an antidote to Richmond’s political patriarchy. After desegregation, as the Black community slowly gained political power in many of the state’s urban cities in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, Black women remained on the periphery.

Today, they are at the forefront. Twelve of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus’ 22 members are Black women. In the Democratic-controlled state Senate, there is Portsmouth’s Louise Lucas, president pro tempore, and Hampton Sen. Mamie Locke. In Richmond, there is longtime Del. Delores McQuinn and ranking City Council members Cynthia Newbille and Ellen Robertson. Seven of nine members of the Richmond School Board are Black women.

“Black women have always been present,” says Zoe Spencer, a VSU sociology professor and activist who specializes in race relations and social justice, but they have historically done their work in the trenches, fighting for “political and economic inclusion” out of the public spotlight. “Now we are seeing the emergence of Black women. You are seeing doors open for Black women to do the political work.”

Seizing those reins often comes at a price. McClellan’s victory is an important marker, a sign of progress, but there continues to be an “interracial class divide” in politics, Spencer says, pointing to McClellan’s vote to deny Petersburg the opportunity to hold a referendum for a new casino resort. McClellan, who lives in Richmond’s North Side, has sided with Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council, which is seeking a second casino referendum in November.

“While I celebrate the symbolism of her win as a Black woman, I am most importantly hoping that she will use her political position to uplift the marginalized people and communities that can trust her with their votes,” Spencer says.

In other words, McClellan knows how to wield power and influence.

In a divided country, with the fault lines cratering around “culture wars” and systemic racism, McClellan cannot bridge the divide on her own. But her election to Congress represents a step forward.

Close 1 of 18 05-31-1967 (cutline): City Hall is backdrop as crowed gathers at ground-breaking for its replacement. 08-31-1979 (cutline): Peeling paint, fallen plaster are signs of deterioration at Old City Hall. 06-27-1967 (cutline): A bulldozer works today around a heavy vault, uncovered near Ninth and Broad Streets during the excavation for the new City Hall. The present City Hall is in the background, across the intersection of 10th and Broad Streets. The vault is at the site of the former headquarters of Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co., which moved in 1950 to the 3900 block W. Broad St. The building later housed the city Department of Public Utlities. Other buildings in the block housed a different office of Home Beneficial, now located a block west; a fire station, and Richmond Motor Co., now at 4600 W. Broad St. The Life Insurance Company of Virginia is in the background. 08-13-1970 (cutline): Richmond's old City Hall just wasn't built for the modern age symbolized by the aircraft which seems about to hit it, so the new marble facade at left is rising to replace it. The slick newcomer is due for completion in mid-1971, but fate of its venerable granite neighbor across Broad Street is still, like the jet, up in the air. 01-15-1961 (cutline): Basins were once installed in City Hall Offices. Workers who tended fires had to wash their hands. 10-28-1984 (cutline): Richmond's Old City Hall was praised, criticized at national conference. 02-08-1959: Old City Hall 05-04-1950 (cutline): Part of overflow crowd that attended housing project hearing at Richmond City Hall. 03-14-1952 (cutline): Richmond's City Hall shows its age--Coffman (left), Smorto point to latest crack in base. 10-14-1968: Repairs at Old City Hall building. 10-06-1989: Old City Hall from above 10-06-1989: Old City Hall 12-15-1975 (cutline) Ornate staircase is one of many 'treasures' in Old City Hall. Despite National Historic Landmark designation, future is cloudy. 05-31-1967 (cutline): Mayor Crowe, Vice Mayor Mundle, City Manager Edwards and School Board Chairman Calkins crossing Broad St. with shovels over their shoulders, toward site of new City Hall. Each will have a shovel--two chrome-plated, plus two old ones (with the dirt of '88 still on them), used in the groundbreaking for present City Hall. 06-24-1983: Old City Hall 01-15-1961 (cutline): Twisting stairway leads to City Hall tower. Sightseers haven't climbed them for years. 01-13-1984: Workers in close ducts at Old City Hall. 02-05-1984: Old City Hall From the Archives: Richmond's Old City Hall A look back at Richmond's Old City Hall. 1 of 18 05-31-1967 (cutline): City Hall is backdrop as crowed gathers at ground-breaking for its replacement. 08-31-1979 (cutline): Peeling paint, fallen plaster are signs of deterioration at Old City Hall. 06-27-1967 (cutline): A bulldozer works today around a heavy vault, uncovered near Ninth and Broad Streets during the excavation for the new City Hall. The present City Hall is in the background, across the intersection of 10th and Broad Streets. The vault is at the site of the former headquarters of Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co., which moved in 1950 to the 3900 block W. Broad St. The building later housed the city Department of Public Utlities. Other buildings in the block housed a different office of Home Beneficial, now located a block west; a fire station, and Richmond Motor Co., now at 4600 W. Broad St. The Life Insurance Company of Virginia is in the background. 08-13-1970 (cutline): Richmond's old City Hall just wasn't built for the modern age symbolized by the aircraft which seems about to hit it, so the new marble facade at left is rising to replace it. The slick newcomer is due for completion in mid-1971, but fate of its venerable granite neighbor across Broad Street is still, like the jet, up in the air. 01-15-1961 (cutline): Basins were once installed in City Hall Offices. Workers who tended fires had to wash their hands. 10-28-1984 (cutline): Richmond's Old City Hall was praised, criticized at national conference. 02-08-1959: Old City Hall 05-04-1950 (cutline): Part of overflow crowd that attended housing project hearing at Richmond City Hall. 03-14-1952 (cutline): Richmond's City Hall shows its age--Coffman (left), Smorto point to latest crack in base. 10-14-1968: Repairs at Old City Hall building. 10-06-1989: Old City Hall from above 10-06-1989: Old City Hall 12-15-1975 (cutline) Ornate staircase is one of many 'treasures' in Old City Hall. Despite National Historic Landmark designation, future is cloudy. 05-31-1967 (cutline): Mayor Crowe, Vice Mayor Mundle, City Manager Edwards and School Board Chairman Calkins crossing Broad St. with shovels over their shoulders, toward site of new City Hall. Each will have a shovel--two chrome-plated, plus two old ones (with the dirt of '88 still on them), used in the groundbreaking for present City Hall. 06-24-1983: Old City Hall 01-15-1961 (cutline): Twisting stairway leads to City Hall tower. Sightseers haven't climbed them for years. 01-13-1984: Workers in close ducts at Old City Hall. 02-05-1984: Old City Hall