For all the wrong reasons, metro Richmond is back in the national spotlight. The Rev. Al Sharpton is in town, along with renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, to eulogize Irvo Otieno and call for racial justice during his funeral later this morning at First Baptist Church of South Richmond in Chesterfield County.

The tragic death of Otieno, who died March 6 of asphyxiation while pinned to the floor at Central State Hospital, has led to 10 arrests on second-degree murder charges and renewed calls for police and mental health reforms. There’s video of his apparent suffocation at Central State, his transport into the hospital and footage of a violent encounter with deputies at the Henrico County Jail. Still, it’s not completely clear what precipitated this episode of brutality – surveillance videos don’t provide audio – or whether the deputies and hospital workers were aware that Otieno was in imminent danger while lying face down on the hospital floor, his wrists and feet shackled, under the weight of 10 people.

Here’s what we do know: An unarmed Black man, who was literally in chains, was deemed such a physical threat that officers and hospital workers thought it necessary to pile on top of him with such intensity that after nearly 12 minutes, Otieno stopped breathing.

Was it intentional? Was the excessive force retaliatory? What transpired at Otieno’s home on March 3, when police were called out for a suspected burglary and placed the 28-year-old aspiring musician, who was clearly experiencing a mental health crisis, under an emergency protective order? To what extent did Otieno threaten and assault officers during treatment at a local hospital and while in lockup at the Henrico jail?

The videos themselves are inconclusive. It’s not known whether Otieno was making verbal threats toward the deputies, or vice versa. Richmond defense attorney Steven Benjamin, who is not involved in the case, told The Times-Dispatch last week that the publicly released videos are simply not enough to determine criminal culpability.

“We don’t know if those who were observing were saying to the deputies, ‘Get off him; he can’t breathe.’ We don’t know if he was saying he couldn’t breathe or if he was threatening violence to those who were trying to restrain him,” Benjamin said. “We simply have no idea.”

One thing, however, is clear: Otieno’s hands and feet were restrained when he died on the floor at Central State. Yes, he was a large individual – one defense attorney told CNN that “we estimate [Otieno] to be a 350-pound man” – but there’s no evidence in the videos released thus far that show officers and hospital workers were in serious physical danger.

If a group of 10 deputies and hospital workers couldn’t contain a man in shackles without k illing him, it should be obvious that those involved lack proper training. But they aren’t the only ones who are culpable. This wasn’t a police stop, a group of rogue, first-on-the-scene officers taking matters into their own hands. Otieno was in custody for four days. First, at a treatment facility at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, then at the Henrico jail and later, albeit briefly, at Central State. Otieno also made an appearance in Henrico General District Court on March 6.

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, hospital workers, the courts – they all failed Otieno. Whatever backstops are supposed to exist, none were enough to keep him alive.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is right to call for an “aggressive transformation” of Virginia’s behavioral health system, as he did last week. Youngkin seeks a $230 million investment, with $58 million for “crisis receiving centers,” such as the one at Parham Doctors’ that treated Otieno, in a still-developing budget proposal. “What we have is a system that is built today and overwhelmed today with the in-crisis moment, and where we are so lacking is pre-crisis services,” he said.

We’ve been here before. After the police killing of Marcus-David Peters in 2018 – after a hit-and-run downtown, a naked, mentally distressed Peters got out of his vehicle and charged at a Richmond police officer, who shot and killed him – state lawmakers created the Marcus Alert System, which intends to reduce the role of police in responding to behavioral health crises. The problem is the system has yet to be fully implemented – it currently isn’t up and running in Henrico – and there remain questions about when to involve police, and how.

Changes to the behavioral health system are a start, but none of it will matter without coordination and more intensive training for law enforcement officers. Five years after Peters’ death, and three years after the police killing of George Floyd, Otieno’s life was snuffed out under the weight of a criminal justice system that remains fatally flawed. Unless that changes, his won’t be the last.