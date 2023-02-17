As the General Assembly heads into the home stretch consumed with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tax cuts, education funding and contentious budget negotiations, most of the attention-grabbing legislative headliners (the fight over abortion, repealing climate initiatives, legalizing retail cannabis sales) have largely fallen by the wayside. And, once again, when it comes to the most important public safety issue — how to stem the rise of gun violence — both chambers have settled on the status quo.

Do nothing.

Attempts to ban the sale of military-style assault weapons by the Democrat-controlled Senate were probably never realistic, as the House is controlled by the GOP. Bills that passed the House to allow more guns on state-owned property — including the Capitol — also did not have much of a chance.

But there is not even a drop of compromise this year. That helpless feeling of waiting for the next round of bullets to fly — when, and where, will unsuspecting citizens be murdered next? — is becoming just another daily anxiety. Republicans appear content catering to the NRA and spinning the fantasy of “good guys” with guns coming to the rescue. Meanwhile, Democrats are seizing on the inaction as they prepare for a busy primary season.

Pretty much all of the substantive legislation has been laid to waste: Bills banning or restricting access to military-style assault rifles, establishing a three-day waiting period for gun purchases, requiring all firearms be “microstamp-enabled” to assist law enforcement with tracing efforts, holding gun owners accountable for not locking away their firearms in vehicles and directing the Virginia State Police to establish standards for a Virginia Firearm Buy-Back Program.

And that is not all. After a 6-year-old shot his teacher in Newport News in January, House lawmakers inexplicably tabled a bill that would set standards for storing guns out of the reach of minors; violations would have constituted a Class 1 misdemeanor. After the deadly shooting that left three dead on University of Virginia’s campus in November, and despite lobbying by the university’s police chief, Tim Longo, a bill that would have make it illegal to possess firearms on campus grounds at public universities was also unceremoniously tabled. To be fair, there is one that could make it — an NRA-endorsed bill from Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, which would grant anyone who purchases a firearm safe or lockbox an income tax credit worth up to $300. It is a gentle nudge, a pat on the back, to all those good gun owners.

No one expects any of the bills, save for the $300 gimme, to make it to the governor’s desk. Meanwhile, 2023 is already shaping up to be a banner year for gun deaths and mass shootings. Through Valentine’s Day, which is the 5-year-anniversary of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead, there had already been 71 mass shootings in the U.S. Gun deaths have already eclipsed 5,400, according to the Gun Violence Archive, including 225 children under the age of 17.

The inaction on gun legislation in this session was a foregone conclusion, according to the prognosticators, and our elected leaders simply accepted this fate. There is a perfectly rational political explanation: In November, all 140 seats in the assembly are up for election, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political aspirations for president hang in the balance. Posturing for the fall election season is the top priority; meaningful legislation that helps reduce gun violence — whether it involves elementary school children, teachers, college students or everyday citizens — is not.

An exchange from last week offers some insight: Republican Del. Nick Freitas, who chairs the House subcommittee that considers firearm-related legislation, refused to even hear testimony on a host of gun bills from his Senate counterparts. The reason? State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, has refused to do the same in the Senate on House bills restricting abortion access. Lucas apparently has made a name for herself as an unrelenting defender of female agency, posting on Twitter her gleeful “trashing” of House abortion bills.

“I’ve heard the Republicans are mad I killed their bills to restrict abortion so they are killing our bills on gun safety,” Lucas tweeted on Feb. 9. “So as I understand — if we don’t let them take away rights from women they will make sure more people get shot?”

Indeed, the Lucas zinger highlights the political advantage that Democrats harbor heading into the fall elections — the GOP’s obsession with guns and abortion, while popular with the base, are out of line with broader public sentiment. While Republicans have themselves to blame — Freitas, a former Green Beret and weapons specialist in the U.S. Army, surely knows that untrained, gun-toting citizens are not the answer — Democrats also bear some responsibility. No matter where you stand on the abortion issue, trashing bills without so much as a hearing runs counter to the Democratic process.

And that is what is most disturbing: Elected leaders on both sides of the aisle are so beholden to the political spectacle that addressing gun violence has more to do with campaign brochures than actual policy. It is all just part of the game.

Meanwhile, Virginians are left to fend for themselves while waiting for the next round of victims.

