The old stadium is falling apart. Plans for a new one are dragging, and team ownership is getting antsy. Baseball in Richmond could soon disappear — forever.

Seven months after the city announced it had selected a developer to build a new home for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, vowing to exorcise all those previous ballpark demons with a new $2.4 billion project along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, the old ghosts are rustling again.

Just about everyone seems to love the Squirrels. But in the 13 years since the team moved into The Diamond, which is now 38 years old, that shiny new stadium has proven elusive. In a land-locked city with deeply concentrated poverty, struggling schools and a long-strained economy, using public dollars to finance a new ballpark has been a political nonstarter.

Richmond, however, is in a different place today. Population growth, in-migration during the pandemic and a thriving cultural scene have made the city a destination. The tax base is growing. The Diamond District project is a case in point: More than a dozen developers from across the country pitched proposals to build on the 67 acres, made up largely of city-owned property next to Interstates 95 and 64, a key Richmond gateway. It’s a potential gold mine.

All of this makes the Diamond District development, and the new stadium for the Squirrels, seem eminently doable. If it comes to fruition, that $2.4 billion would transform North Side and create an interconnected, pedestrian-first community with affordable housing mixed in. It represents hundreds of millions in potential tax revenue.

On Monday night, Mayor Levar Stoney proclaimed City Hall had finally reached a deal with its chosen developer, RVA Diamond Partners. On Tuesday, a new draft agreement was released, along with a long-awaited timeline for construction — formal design work on the stadium would begin in August, ground breaks in April 2024 with “substantial completion” expected in December 2025, in time for opening day 2026. The new, roughly 9,000-seat stadium has a total budget of $110 million — $90 million in “hard construction costs,” according to Richmond’s chief administrative officer, Lincoln Saunders, with an additional $20 million for design, engineering and pre-construction work.

The proposal floated last September called for creating a community development authority that would issue approximately $130 million in bonds ($100 million for the ballpark and $30 million for public infrastructure), all paid for with “incremental” tax revenue generated within the 67-acre, mixed-use development itself. That plan is no longer financially viable, the city says. Unforeseen economic headwinds, namely rising interest rates, forced a redo.

The city has now agreed to separately finance much of the initial public infrastructure in the Diamond District ($23.7 million) that is needed in phase 1. It also plans to expand the tax-increment financing district from 67 acres to 170 acres. The bond debt will have to be paid off not just with tax revenues, lease payments and other fees generated by the $2.4 billion development on those 67 acres, but other surrounding properties will have to chip in as well.

According to the new draft agreement, the developer will loan $20 million to the city’s economic development authority, paid back at a whopping 8% interest, for the pre-construction and design work (originally, RVA Diamond Partners pledged $20 million to purchase a portion of the bonds). Also tossed in, for good measure, is a new $25 million sports facility to replace the current Sports Backers stadium adjacent to The Diamond, both of which will be demolished to make way for the new residential, office and retail complex.

This will be no easy feat. On paper, the financing is enormously complex. There are now multiple bond issues by different entities, an expanded tax-increment financing (TIF) district that includes 57 acres of private property (46 acres of the expanded district would be owned by VCU or the city). How the tax-increment financing will work remains a work in progress — the draft agreement calls for a 100% TIF, which means every penny of real estate tax revenue, the city’s portion of sales taxes, admissions taxes and meals taxes, minus what is allocated to city schools, generated within the district would be diverted to the EDA or CDA to pay down the debt. But city officials on Friday told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that only the taxable increase in real estate values on the 57 acres of private property will be diverted to cover bond debt. The deal, and its most critical components, are shifting constantly.

Meanwhile, the city has yet to create the legal entity that will oversee the bond financing for the stadium — the CDA — and there’s plenty of lawyering and financial analysis that must occur between now and December when the bonds are issued. All of this will take place concurrently with design work on the ballpark, also expected to be complete in December. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball, which is threatening to pull the Squirrels out of Richmond if a new stadium isn’t completed by the spring of 2025, has yet to grant the team the needed 1-year deadline extension.

“We will have conversations with MLB,” Saunders says, perhaps in the coming weeks. It seems likely that MLB will grant an extension, assuming the design and construction schedule remains intact, considering the Squirrels routinely lead the Eastern League in attendance.

The financing, however, remains a moving target. A third-party analysis of the financing plan won’t come until later this year. And that’s a bit of a problem: The Stoney administration is asking the City Council to pass off on the agreement on May 8.

In other words, the clock is ticking, the timeline is tight, and there are no assurances that the revenues generated within the Diamond District will be enough to cover the bond debt. Leonard Sledge, the city’s economic development director, says members of the development team are having “conversations with potential investors,” or potential bond buyers, and the responses so far have been “favorable.” Good news, perhaps. But it doesn’t mean they’re willing to pony up.

“From a funding perspective, we are still in a hypothetical situation. Everything is based on the assumption that there are bondholders willing to buy ($118 million) in bonds,” says Richmond-based financial consultant John Gerner, who served as vice chairman of the City Council-appointed Navy Hill Development Advisory Commission four years ago. The Navy Hill project, the since-defeated proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum as part of a sprawling mixed-use development downtown, had a similar construct.

Gerner points out the CDA created to float the bonds for the new ballpark wouldn’t own property within the Diamond District — the EDA would, according to the draft terms — which means it wouldn’t have land assets as collateral. The developers have agreed to pay a special assessment on properties included in the first phase of the project if the revenues fall short, but will it be enough?

“We’re talking about entities that haven’t really done this before: a very sophisticated financing program that somehow pays for this ballpark with revenue streams that do yet exist ... and shields the taxpayer completely,” Gerner posits. “That’s a really tall order.”

Most everyone wants to support the home team, but the time for cheerleading is over. The details, and complexities of the financing plan, require tough questions and serious oversight by the City Council.