There’s been considerable hand-wringing over Virginia’s commitment to renewable energy and the reduction of carbon emissions. Policy advances aimed at reducing the impact of climate change during the recent Democratic reign – from 2020 to 2021, Democrats controlled the House of Delegates, the state Senate and the Executive Mansion – have become a central target in the GOP’s attempt at their own trifecta: Later this year, all 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for election, and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has staked his political future on regaining control of both chambers.

So, naturally, Youngkin has pledged to roll back the Virginia Clean Economy Act and pull the state out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative . He also wants to repeal the Clean Cars law passed in 2021, which requires Virginia to follow California’s vehicle emissions standards. Youngkin, who’s been in office for just over a year, has so far failed on all three fronts.

The political potency, however, of the GOP’s messaging on clean energy and, in particular, the Clean Cars law is only gaining traction. Republicans have branded the climate goals as classic Democratic overreach, an attempt to jury-rig the free market to suit a progressive agenda that’s out of touch with reality. They have a point: There are legitimate concerns about the current lack of grid capacity and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Virginia, the argument goes, simply isn’t ready for an influx of EVs. One GOP counter is particularly resonant: Virginia’s commitment to follow California regulations, which ban the sale of new gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035, is both anti-capitalist and a misguided attempt to manufacture consumer demand.

Electric vehicle demand, however, is rising dramatically. Sales of new EVs jumped 65% in 2022 to 810,000, according to Kelley Blue Book’s parent company, Cox Automotive, even as the overall new-car market contracted. The problem is, the market is still in transition. Despite the massive uptick, EVs still accounted for only 5.8% of all new cars sold in the United States in 2022, according to Cox. Some analysts predict EV sales will eclipse 30% of the overall U.S. market by 2030, but that also means that 7 out of 10 new cars sold will be traditional gas guzzlers.

The market is also sporadic and varies widely by geography. Don Hall, president and CEO of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, says regions such as metro Richmond and Northern Virginia have seen some of the biggest increases in EV sales, while Hampton Roads and Southside Virginia have not. So depending on where you live, demand for battery-powered cars can look very different.

“I still have pockets in Virginia who don’t see many EVs at all,” Hall says. Some of that has to do with lack of demand in certain regions, but it’s also a function of limited supply. Battery-powered cars are also considerably more expensive: The average cost of a new EV was $61,448 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book, more than $10,000 higher than the average new car. Virginia’s unwillingness to provide EV incentives – the General Assembly created a rebate program, but didn’t fund it – also hasn’t helped.

Taken together, it’s not hard to see how some are skeptical of Virginia’s decision to follow the West Coast standards.

But here’s what opponents are unwilling to admit: It probably doesn’t matter. Why? Because automakers are already aggressively shifting toward EVs. A combination of federal incentives, rising demand and the race to appeal to younger, green-conscious buyers is fundamentally transforming the auto market.

Most of the major automakers – Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Volvo, Volkswagen, Mercedes – have already committed to going fully electric by 2030 or 2035 (save for Toyota, which is more focused on hybrid technology). They are investing billions in new manufacturing facilities, new car models and battery technology. The cars feature far superior technology than those powered by traditional internal-combustion engines. They are faster, require less routine maintenance and deliver a futuristic driving experience. It’s also what consumers are demanding. According to a recent consumer survey from Deloitte, 1 in 3 U.S. consumers say they would prefer their next vehicle purchase to be an EV or hybrid; half of Europeans surveyed said the same.

In other words, the market is experiencing a tectonic shift toward electric vehicles. The question isn’t if EVs will take over the automobile market, but when.

This transformation will be messy and disruptive on a scale that our economy hasn’t seen in decades. And there are many unsettled questions: Will the vehicles have enough range to account for the lack of EV-charging stations? Will the grid be able to handle the surge in electricity demand? How many human rights violations, and how much pollution will be emitted, by mining the minerals needed to produce car batteries? Will the new EVs price large segments of the population out of the new-car market entirely? All are legitimate issues that must be addressed.

But there is no stopping the EV revolution. Pressing the government to play a passive role in this new industry only guarantees that the U.S. will fall further behind. Youngkin’s decision, for example, to pull Virginia out of the running for Ford Motor’s $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Southside Virginia, based on Ford’s partnership with China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL , ignores an inconvenient fact: China is light-years ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to EV battery technology and controls an overwhelming majority of the mining capacity; it will take years, if not decades, for the U.S. to catch up.

China identified the car battery industry as a strategic economic investment beginning in 2011, incentivizing EV sales and directing billions in government funds toward the development of battery technology and manufacturing. As a result, nearly every automaker on the planet, including Ford, partners with Chinese companies like CATL. If the U.S. vacates its federal standards, and fails to economically incentivize manufacturing and production, America will only become more dependent on Chinese suppliers and their superior technology.

Is it smart policy to follow California’s Clean Cars standards? Will car manufacturers be able to supply affordable, fully electric vehicles and stop selling gas-powered cars altogether by 2035? There are good reasons to be skeptical. But there’s also no good reason for Virginia to untether itself from California’s Clean Cars standards – at least, not now. If automakers aren’t able to meet the supply requirements over the next decade or so, there’s an escape hatch: Virginia can simply repeal the Clean Cars law when the time comes.

Hall predicts there will be some modification as automakers crash into supply-chain realities and still-developing production capacity. If they can’t produce enough EVs, the government and the automakers will have no choice but to shift to a mix of EVs, hybrids, hydrogen- and gas-powered cars.

But it won’t be due to a lack of EV demand.

“I have to chuckle when people say, 'Let the free market decide,'” Hall says. “We don’t have a choice, because we are going EV. Whether I like it or not, it is immaterial.”

Electric vehicles are no panacea. But they are unquestionably better for the environment, demand is growing steadily and the market is shifting – quickly. The issue isn’t whether Virginia is tampering with the free market, but whether our political leaders are willing to keep Virginia at the forefront of a changing economy, and a technological revolution.

