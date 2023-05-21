The lack of affordable housing in the Richmond region is beginning to seem intractable. In the city, rents continue to rise (up 20% since early 2020), home prices are out of control (median prices have jumped 85% since 2017) and homelessness is at its highest point in more than a decade. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s late-March declaration that the city is facing an “affordable housing crisis” encapsulates the urgency — to fully close the gap for cost-burdened, low-income renters, the region needs an additional 39,000 affordable housing units.

“We are going to throw the entire kitchen sink at this crisis,” Stoney said in late March, flanked by members of City Council. “These are not small problems with easy solutions. These are complex challenges. They need all stakeholders — all stakeholders — at the table to find innovative solutions within these difficult economic times.”

Stoney, in his second and final four-year term as Richmond’s mayor, is rightly focusing his administration on revamping zoning policy to allow for more density and a variety of housing types, establishing a housing commission to search for solutions and funding streams, and carving out $50 million to incentivize lower-income housing starts with the goal of building 1,000 affordable apartments annually over the next five years.

It’s a good start. The mayor and council, which passed a resolution in April committing substantial city resources to the problem, should be commended for stepping into the void and providing much-needed leadership. But it’s nowhere near enough. Just do the math: The $50 million is intended to help finance 5,000 new units through 2028, which would barely meet 21% of Richmond’s portion of the current housing shortage in the region. Bold declarations and innovative new programs represent progress, but the problem is bigger than the city. It always has been.

Landlocked and independent from surrounding jurisdictions — Virginia is the only state where all 38 of its cities are legally independent from nearby counties — Richmond has long been an island unto itself when it comes to addressing social and economic issues, especially poverty and housing disparities. It’s the reason white (and Black) flight in the years after desegregation so thoroughly devastated Richmond: Higher-income families fled for the suburbs fearing racially mixed neighborhoods and schools, leaving behind those who couldn’t afford to follow. Redlining may be a relic of a bygone era, but a quick drive through the city — particularly the East End, North Side and South Side — reveals a harsh truth: In the past 60 years, generational poverty only compounded and condensed. The lines are still there.

Richmond’s residential renaissance, which began in earnest in the early 1990s, brought the socially mobile back to the city, and the tide began to turn. Virginia Commonwealth University grew into a force; the city’s historic architecture and urban aesthetic lured young professionals and creatives. The trend accelerated in the past two decades. Since 2020, amid the pandemic, social justice activism and the rise of remote work, Richmond blossomed into a destination for professionals seeking to escape busier metros, including the D.C. suburbs.

The city’s population growth has slowed in the past couple of years, but the influx of higher-income professionals has brought more buying power and a growing economy. Today, assuming some measure of administrative and financial acuity, which is by no means a given, City Hall can build and borrow and do things economically that were out of reach 25 years ago. Richmond has the political will, it seems, and increased capacity to tackle this crisis.

But to address the lack of truly affordable housing, the city can’t go it alone. Surrounding jurisdictions — particularly Henrico and Chesterfield counties — must be part of the solution.

“It’s not a city of Richmond challenge; it’s a regional challenge. It’s a national challenge,” said Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition. “Richmond can’t do it by itself, and neither can Henrico or Chesterfield counties.”

During an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch Editorial Board in April, Stoney highlighted recent regional talks, and praised officials in Henrico and Chesterfield for opening the doors of communication: “It takes money,” he said. “And when we talk about working collectively, we have to find ways that bring us together on the funding issue. … We have ongoing dialogue with Henrico and Chesterfield, more now than we’ve ever had before.”

As the city rebounded, some of that poverty bled into the counties, which have their own issues with affordable housing. Namely, there’s not much of it. Henrico and Chesterfield are pushing for more density, more housing for workers and moderate-income families, seeing the dearth of options as an impediment to attracting new business and manufacturing jobs that are labor-intensive. Chesterfield, in particular, is struggling with a rising population of seniors who also lack affordable housing options.

Aside from a few scattershot projects, however, there’s little movement on the most vexing issue: how to address the shortage of affordable homes for those at the bottom of the income scale, or families earning 30% to 60% of the region’s average median income (roughly $27,000 to $54,000 a year for a family of three). The problem is likely to only get worse, said Jovan Burton, executive director of the Partnership for Housing Affordability.

Since January 2020, Burton said, the region (Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover County and the town of Ashland) has added roughly 4,300 affordable housing units, defined as anything that is subsidized and serving residents at 80% or below the area median income. Meanwhile, during that same period, the region also lost 1,700 affordable housing units as property owners converted to market-rate housing, or sold their properties outright.

It’s a problem the free market can’t fix. Housing demand remains astronomically high in the Richmond region, but without substantial government subsidies and tax credits to incentivize construction of lower-income housing, private developers do just the opposite: For-profit builders focus on what generates the most profit, and that typically means constructing homes and apartments for the highest-income buyers and renters.

Giving local governments the legal authority to require developers to incorporate lower-income housing in new residential projects — known as “inclusionary zoning” — would be a start. Currently, however, Virginia law doesn’t allow inclusionary zoning that’s involuntary. Harris said the housing coalition and other partners were close to getting legislation sponsored in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate in 2021, but then the political climate changed dramatically as the GOP won the House and Glenn Youngkin won the governorship. (Republicans are typically averse to inclusionary zoning, or anything that resembles government tinkering with property rights and the free market.)

“There needs to be a sense of urgency around this issue,” Burton said, adding that there’s a real social cost attached to homelessness and the city’s eviction rate (currently 11%). According to research from the RVA Eviction Lab published in 2021, the cost of providing public services to those who have been evicted in Richmond — things such as homeless services, emergency room care and juvenile detention — was between $50 million and $128 million in 2018. Taxpayers wind up footing the bill for housing insecurity, regardless. “It’s far more cost effective to invest in the issue upfront,” Burton said.

How? Local government must allocate funding to defray the cost of building “deeply affordable” housing. There are federal housing tax credits, and some state money, but it’s limited. Developers typically finance 70% to 90% of the capital costs for market-rate housing, Harris explained. The cost for building affordable housing isn’t appreciably different.

The goal, she said, is to get a developer’s debt down to 20% to 30%, which requires a host of financial incentives, housing tax credits and other government funding. The city’s $50 million bonding program offers a path forward, but it’s not enough. In order to generate the needed housing construction for those at the lowest end of the income scale — to chip away at the 39,000-unit deficit — there must be “significantly more public investment,” Burton said, such as a regional commitment on the order of $100 million: “That would bring a lot of people to the table. It would attract a lot of corporate and philanthropic investment — and a lot of development interest.”

This is why the city can’t go it alone. We need “all hands on deck” to deal with the scarcity of funding, the political environment, and the “NIMBYism” that so often follows new, affordable housing. In other words, addressing the current affordable housing crisis requires a regional effort on a scale metro Richmond hasn’t seen before.

“There are people who live five minutes from where we live in our safe homes who are hurting. They just want the opportunity to have a safe place to call home,” Harris said. “We have to care enough to do things differently. I think that’s the only way we’ll win this war.”