In a couple of months, the GRTC Transit System will have provided the region’s bus riders with zero-fare service for three full years. Although this upcoming anniversary is a huge achievement, it also means that the end of state funding to support zero fares is fast approaching. With money from a state grant set to run out in June 2025, now is the time for the Richmond region to come together and establish permanent funding to support zero-fare bus service.

As part of regular canvassing of bus riders for RVA Rapid Transit, a nonprofit that advocates for regional transit, I recently encountered a rider who was catching the bus to his new job. His story exemplifies the importance of zero-fare bus service to central Virginia’s economy and residents: “I like that [the bus is] free because I just started working, and if it wasn’t for it being free, I wouldn’t really have a ride to work,” he said. “I’d probably have to walk.”

Zero fares gave him a lifeline during his transition back to work, not to mention a backdoor wage boost by saving him money he would have spent on transportation. The policy also helps employers, especially during a labor shortage, because people can work jobs only if they have the ability to get to work. The lack of reliable, affordable transportation is a big barrier. Bus riders overwhelmingly support zero fares, and it’s not hard to see why.

The benefits of zero-fare service are threefold: economics, efficiency and funding. Over half of households that depend on GRTC earn less than $25,000 a year, and 80% of those riders are employed. Living off a fixed income, one retiree told us his spending money each month went up 150%, from $40 to $100, thanks to zero fares – a transformative increase. Fares can also be a regressive tax: Those who can least afford to pay are often the ones spending the most.

When buses don’t collect fares, they also run more efficiently. Riders board twice as fast using both the front and rear doors. The bus also doesn’t have to wait for people to pay their fare when boarding, dropping travel times. Zero fares lower GRTC’s operating costs, eliminating the need for some administrative positions and staff; labor is the most expensive part of public transit operations.

Some folks might argue that the bus shouldn’t be free, but many of the public services we depend on are delivered without user fees (first responders, libraries, roads, parks, etc.). In addition, fare collection represents only a small portion of GRTC’s budget (8.6%). It makes little sense to waste time and money collecting meager fares from central Virginia’s poorest residents.

There’s also an administrative cost to collecting fees. For every $4 gained through fares, GRTC spends $1 to collect and enforce them. If fares are free, it’s easier for our region to recoup some of that money thanks to how Virginia funds transit. Since a portion of state funding is based on how many people board the bus, the boost in ridership from zero fares is well worth it.

The board of GRTC – composed of three officials each from the city of Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield counties – has taken notice of both these benefits and public input. A budgetary snafu in Richmond caused the region to miss its required local match on a state grant. The onus then fell on GRTC to provide the money, even though the board had not initially promised to fund it themselves.

With the board a mix of liberals and conservatives, suburban and urban, funding zero fares was no guarantee. But then bus riders spoke up. In GRTC board meetings this fall, more than 60 people spoke in support of continuing zero-fare service. And kudos to the board members – they listened. Last December, every single board member voted to fund the $3 million local match out of GRTC’s budget, guaranteeing zero fares through June 2024.

In an emailed statement to RVA Rapid Transit in January, Tyrone Nelson, chair of GRTC’s board and a member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, explained: “Our board understands the importance of zero-fare. With more than 50% of our riders earning less than $25K annually, we don’t want a stressor to be defined by the affordability of fare. I think I speak for our entire board of directors at GRTC when I say that we believe in accessible transportation options for all.”

This united, rider-focused front not only benefits our region’s bus riders, but also sets an example of effective regional governance where the region’s vitality supersedes tit-for-tat budgetary tussles. In the Richmond region, we live, work and play without regard to jurisdictional boundaries. Someone may live in Chesterfield, take an express bus to work in Richmond and do their shopping in Henrico.

For countless bus riders, zero fares have had an enormous impact over the last three years. Now it’s time to take the logical next step: fund zero-fare bus service indefinitely.

