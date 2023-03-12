The recent racist rant by cartoonist Scott Adams had consequences for his career. That’s good. No one is entitled to demand that they be immunized against responsibility for their own actions.

Adams’ claim that Black Americans are “a hate group” and that white people should “get the hell away” from them shows true ignorance. My own experience in 40 years of immersion in African American churches and civic activities shows the opposite. Embracing people who are different from you can immeasurably enrich your life and your community. Again and again, I am humbled by the welcome reception I receive, particularly when I think back to my own upbringing and remember how unwelcome Black people were often made to feel in the communities where I came up.

I was raised in an overwhelmingly white suburb of Kansas City in the 1960s and 1970s. I remember adults telling racist jokes at parties and even some expressing approval when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. I remember that star Black players on our Kansas City Chiefs were celebrated on Sunday but turned away from buying homes in certain neighborhoods. I still give thanks to this day that my parents modeled respectful behavior toward all and sent clear messages to the three Kaine boys that discrimination was wrong. That wasn’t the lesson some of my friends were learning in their homes.

In law school, I took a year off to spend time with missionaries in Honduras and grew to love the extended and intimate Masses I attended. I happened across the words of Dr. King that year – “11 o’clock on Sunday is one of the most segregated hours, if not the most segregated hour, in Christian America.” It certainly captured my own church experience.

When I returned to the U.S., I took Dr. King’s words as a challenge and decided to worship in primarily Black churches. At St. Peter Claver in Macon, Georgia, I felt a spirit similar to what I felt in Honduras. I had only attended a few weeks when someone sitting in front of me heard me singing hymns one Sunday and marched me up to the choir director after Mass, saying “this youngster will fit in very well.” I was a twenty-something white kid that no one knew, but I wasn’t just tolerated, I was embraced and welcomed.

Anne and I moved to Richmond to get married and found our way to St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, a parish in North Side that was established in the 1920s for German families but through decades of transition and white flight had become predominantly African American. People treated us as if we’d been parishioners all our lives. It was only a few weeks into our attendance when Shelton, a Vietnam vet, sidled up to me and said: “Do you need an engraved invitation to join our Men’s Club or will you just show up this Friday and fellowship with the guys?” We’re still there nearly 40 years later.

I don’t think my own boyhood parish was hostile to African Americans, or at least I hope it wasn’t. But I seldom saw any Black folks at Mass, and I doubt the welcome was as warm toward any who did enter the sanctuary. That thought also fills me with regret decades later as I reflect on the warmth I’ve found in the Black church.

I’ve learned so much from my friends at church about life in this city and this country. Many have faced real discrimination within the Catholic Church itself but never let go of their faith or their belief that bigotry would pass if they just persisted in their own spiritual journey. Again and again, I’ve been met with love and compassion, only to wonder whether my friends would face such love and compassion in the white community.

I remember my first case as a lawyer, representing a Black woman turned away from an apartment because of the color of her skin. We were nearly the same age and had both just moved to a new city to start a new job. My hunt for an apartment was smooth. Hers was rocky, and it made her worry that future efforts would be just as rocky. We were so similar in so many key ways, but our experiences could not have been more different.

When I was running for Richmond mayor in 1998, I was a bit of an oddity. The nine-member City Council chose the mayor from among its ranks back then. The council was majority-Black, as was the city. In the nearly 200 years that our city was majority-white, Richmond never chose an African American to be mayor. Now here I was, less than 20 years after our city became majority-Black and elected its first Black mayor, putting my name in the ring. Ultimately, I was the only one nominated and received eight of nine votes.

The African American community – in Virginia and beyond – has extended grace toward me even though many have not felt that grace extended toward them at many points in life.

Don’t be a Dilbert, hiding frightened in your tiny cubicle. Don’t “get the hell away” from African Americans or others different from you. Invest time and attention in people who are different from you – whether the differences are race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, nationality, language, age or politics. Listen to them, learn from them, laugh with them, cry with them – and love them. Your life will be immeasurably enriched.

