Winter Olympics roundup: Valieva takes lead after short program

BEIJING — Kamila Valieva skated off the Olympic ice with the lead in the women’s short program and tears in her eyes.

They were not tears of joy.

The pressure and scrutiny on the 15-year-old Russian dynamo, who is at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, appeared to finally get to her Tuesday night. Despite an incredible performance by the standards of just about anyone else, Valieva could hardly hold it together while she awaited her scores.

She wound up earning 82.16 points, more than 8 off her own world record, but more than enough to top teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova as they go for a Russian sweep of the podium.

Valieva did not speak afterward. The Russian Olympic Committee also declined to bring her to the news conference, which is required only for medal rounds.

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto sits in third place.

Shcherbakova, the reigning world champion, was second with 80.60 points after a clean program. Sakamoto’s score of 79.89 points broke up the “Quad Squad” with Trusova, who fell on her opening triple axel, in fourth with 74.60.

The trio of Russian women, all coached by Eteri Tutberidze, are trying to deliver the second podium sweep in Olympic figure skating and the first in the women’s competition. The free skate is Thursday night.

Germans make history with bobsled sweep

Germany — the world’s sliding superpower — became the first nation to sweep the medals in an Olympic bobsled race on Tuesday, grabbing gold, silver and bronze in the two-man event.

Francesco Friedrich is now a three-time Olympic gold medalist, teaming with Thorsten Margis to prevail in 3 minutes, 56.89 seconds. Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer were second in 3:57.38, and Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer held on to finish third in 3:58.58.

Germany now has seven gold medals in sliding at in Beijing, more golds than any nation has ever grabbed from the bobsled, skeleton and luge events at any Olympics. The Germans also have 12 medals in sliding events in Beijing — another record for any nation participating in sledding sports. East Germany and West Germany combined for 12 medals at the 1976 Innsbruck Games.

Frank DelDuca and brakeman Hakeem Abdul-Saboor were the top U.S. duo, finishing 13th.

Elsewhere

Alpine skiing: Corinne Suter, a Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women’s downhill.

Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same time.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the U.S. star who did not finish her opening runs in either of her initial two events, finished in 18th place, 2.49 behind Suter.

Biathlon: Norway won gold in the men’s four-man relay.

Clean shooting by Norway’s Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen and a miss by France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet allowed Norway to leave the range first and win with a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes, 50.2 seconds.

France held on for the silver, 27.4 seconds back and Russia stayed in front of Germany for the bronze, 45.3 seconds behind.

Freeskiing: Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold in the women’s slopestyle competition.

Eileen Gu, an American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China, won silver. In eighth place after two runs, Gu used a strong final run to work her way onto the podium. She couldn’t catch Gremaud, who scored an 86.56 on her second run.

Kelly Sildaru of Estonia took home bronze.

Nordic combined: Norwegian favorite Jarl Magnus Riiber took the wrong turn early in the 10K cross-country race, a little more than 24 hours after coming out of isolation, and two teammates took advantage.

Joergen Graabak of Norway made the most of the opportunity, winning gold.

Graabak rallied from a deficit of 2 minutes, 7 seconds behind Riiber at the start of the race to finish first after placing 12th in ski jumping.

Graabak became the first two-time Nordic combined Olympic champion on the large hill after winning the event in 2014.

Norwegian teammate Jens Luraas Oftebro won silver, finishing four-tenths of a second behind. Akito Watabe of Japan earned bronze.

Snowboard: Su Yiming gave host China its second gold medal at Big Air Shougang.

The 17-year-old child actor-turned-rider followed up his unexpected silver in slopestyle — he would’ve taken gold if not for a judging blunder.

Mons Roisland of Norway won silver and slopestyle gold medalist Max Parrot of Canada won bronze.

Anna Gasser of Austria won her second straight Olympic gold medal in women’s big air.

Gasser, 30, held off Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand. Kokomo Murase of Japan earned bronze.

Speedskating: For the second straight Olympics, Norway won gold in men’s team pursuit.

The trio of Hallgeir Engebraaten, Peder Kongshaug and Sverre Lunde Pedersen was timed in 3 minutes, 38.08 seconds — nearly 2½ seconds ahead of the ROC team.

The Russian team settled for the silver, while the United States claimed the bronze by beating the Dutch in the B final.

Canada won gold in women’s team pursuit after a skater for defending Olympic champion Japan fell on the final turn.

Japan appeared to be heading for a second straight gold, holding a lead of about 0.3 seconds with a half lap to go. But the final athlete in the three-skater train, Nana Takagi, lost her balance and skidded into the padding coming through the final turn.

That allowed the Canadian trio of Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann to pull out the victory.