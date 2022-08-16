Former Atlee track and field star found dead

MECHANICSVILLE — Hanover County police are investigating the death of a former Atlee athlete whose body was found by a citizen at Atlee’s football stadium Saturday afternoon.

Efeoghene Oluwatosin Obrimah, better known as “Efe,” was a star of the Raiders’ indoor and outdoor track and field teams. He graduated in 2022.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Obrimah’s body was found on the ground near the football stadium’s pressbox.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family.

“If you ask anyone who knew him, Efe was one of the hardest-working people they knew,” said the introduction to the GoFundMe page. “He never complained about anything and put his head down and got to it. Efe was smart and funny and caring and made everyone around him smile. … More than all, Efe was beyond humble despite all of his accomplishments.”

Lt. James Cooper, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news,” Hanover County Public Schools said in statement on its Facebook account. “We send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Obrimah family for their devastating and unimaginable loss. While the Sheriff’s Office has deemed the football stadium safe to reopen, the stadium will remain closed for a period of one week out of respect for Efe and the Obrimah family. Thank you, HCSO, for your care and commitment in handling this tragedy.”

Obrimah’s body was found about 1:24 p.m. Saturday.

Obrimah was an all-state performer in his senior year. He anchored the Raiders’ champion 4x200-meter relay team and finished second in the 300-meter dash in the Virginia High School League Class 4 indoor state championships at Liberty University on Feb. 28-March 1. He was also part of the Raiders’ fifth-place 4x400 relay team in that meet.

Obrimah finished fifth in the 200 dash and was a member of Atlee’s sixth-place 4x100 relay team at the VHSL Class 4 outdoor state championships at Liberty University in June.

According to Milestat.com, in indoor track and field Obrimah was ranked 22nd in Virginia and 74th nationally in the 300, 111th in the state and 211th nationally in the 500, and 87th in the state and 845th nationally in the 55 hurdles.

In outdoor track and field, Obrimah was ranked 40th in Virginia and 1,243rd nationally in the 200, 63rd in the state and 2,210th nationally in the 300 hurdles and 64th in the state and 2,700th nationally in the 100.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with the death investigation. Citizens are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

The GoFundMe account for Obrimah’s family can be found at https://gofund.me/b9ed6a49

