IN OUR LATEST EDITION – February/March 2021

Jackson Ward is a towering presence in local Black history. Berkleytown? Not so much.

But this small Black community in Hanover County is now getting consideration for landmark status.

Berkleytown sprung up in the early 20th century just outside the Ashland limits, where the town’s segregation ordinance didn’t apply. It developed a rich history, and Ashland has started a process that could designate the area as a historic district. We explore Berkleytown's past and talk to residents who keep its memory alive.



In other features:

We recall "the concert that never was" - a curious tale featuring country music outlaw Willie Nelson, the threat of "shotgun brigades" and a burned-down barn.

Did the acorn fall far from the tree? In the case of William Byrd III – son of Richmond's founder – we find a story of money and misery.

We look back 75 years to the debut of what was then, and still is, Virginia's largest state park. Do you know where?

We explore the legacy of MTV, and we check out headbangers of a very different sort.

Here's to a happier and healthier 2021. May we get the chance to truly rediscover everything our region offers.



