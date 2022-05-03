Jeniece Roane: For All Ages, Leading with Heart

Hometown:born in Philadelphia; raised in Aylett (now lives in Hanover County)

In Richmond region: 1978

Family:husband Kelvin

Became an RN:1993

Employer: VCU Health System

One of my middle school teachers, Sue Perry, ignited in me a passion for the sciences. Initially I pursued my ambitions as a pharmacy student, but I realized that nursing would truly fuse my love of biology and chemistry with direct interaction with patients and families.

In nursing school, I found my calling working with children. I later had the opportunity to develop a relationship with the late Dr. John Mickell, a pioneer in pediatric critical care, who encouraged me and helped open doors to pediatric nursing. That was a career dream come true.

Since then, I have stepped into leadership roles within VCU Health System. I now serve as interim chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for VCU Medical Center, and I’ll be returning to my role as an operational leader at Children’s Hospital of Richmond. I like being able to effect change at an organizational level, where I can make a difference not only for our patients and families but also for our team.

But I’ll always remember my time on the ground in the pediatric intensive care unit – and how that helped shape who I am as a nurse. Those experiences built the foundation for all the roles I’ve taken on through the years.

Children are often vulnerable, and they need a strong advocate. In pediatrics, we see patients who have a wide range of needs. Some are very sick. Some have been in bad accidents. Others have been neglected or abused. Their parents and other family members require timely information, and a degree of care themselves.

As a pediatric nurse, you always remember you’re caring for children and families who likely are facing the greatest challenge in their life. Our fundamental responsibility is to bring our best self to every situation – all of our background, knowledge and skills – so that we can facilitate care and help them navigate whatever lies ahead.

There often are many reasons for optimism about outcomes for our young patients. But sometimes there are not.

I’ll never forget one child who came to our unit with grievous internal injuries after a motor vehicle accident. This was some time ago, when open visitation policies were not as common as they are today. Our team knew that the child would not survive, and I pushed hard to allow the three adults in this child’s life to be present at the bedside through the night as we removed life support.