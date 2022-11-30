 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

14106 Shallowford Landing Court

From the Chesterfield series
  • 0

New to the list!

Brightly lit home in Midlothian with 24 inflatables and other figures, including a famous hugging bear, Santa and his reindeer on the roof along with the ultimate sleigh ride for two bears, plus a flock of Christmas pink flamingos.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

11709 Aprilbud Dr.

11709 Aprilbud Dr.

This Henrico home features 215 Christmas balls hung on trees, shrubs, and the house. Each ball has 200 lights wrapped around a 1-foot diameter…

7610 Sweetbriar Road

7610 Sweetbriar Road

A mix of bright LED lights, blow-ups, and other yard decorations to create a festive Christmas display in the West End.

5615 Centralia Road

5615 Centralia Road

A brightly lit home in North Chesterfield that focuses on the Nativity story. With a walk through colorful display from the birth of Christ to…

11919 Swift Crossing Drive

11919 Swift Crossing Drive

Check out this house in Midlothian with over 50,000 lights, fully synchronized to music with an FM Station, dancing arches, pixel tree, mega t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News