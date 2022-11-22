5002 Pine Tree Drive

Come check out this house in the Ladysmith area of Caroline County. Christmas on Pinetree features 50,000 lights and 30 inflatables. There is also a synchronized lightshow. The owners will also be outside some nights handing out candy canes.
PHOTOS: Homes on the 2022 Tacky Lights Tour
3209 Hanover Ave.
3209 Hanover Ave. (2018)
Courtesy of the homeowner
9625 Peppertree Drive
9625 Peppertree Drive
9604 Asbury Court
9604 Asbury Court (2016)
RTD
9625 Peppertree Drive
9625 Peppertree Drive
8720 River Road
8720 River Road
8720 River Road
8720 River Road
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive in the West End.
2300 Wistar Court house
The Christmas House at 2300 Wistar Court.
2302 Wistar Court
2302 Wistar Court
Courtesy of the homeowner
4710 Croft Circle
4710 Croft Circle
1411 Pennsylvania Ave.
1411 Pennsylvania Ave.
Courtesy of the homeowner
9716 Wendhurst
9716 Wendhurst Drive (2014)
Daryl Watkins
9716 Wendhurst Drive
9716 Wendhurst Drive
Courtesy of the homeowner
4424 Belmar Drive
4424 Belmar Drive in N. Chesterfield.
Courtesy of the homeowner
4361 Collingswood Drive
4361 Collingswood Drive
600 Coralview Terrace
600 Coralview Terrace in Midlothian. (2017)
600 Coralview Terrace
600 Coralview Terrace in Midlothian
12618 Dawnridge Court aka 'Christmas Court'
12618 Dawnridge Court is known as “Christmas Court.”
2308 Krossridge Court
2308 Krossridge Court in North Chesterfield. New to the list for 2018.
2216 Millcrest Terrace
The house at 2216 Millcrest Terrace in Brandermill has 75,000 lights.
New Heights Aerial Photography LLC
2216 Millcrest Terrace
2216 Millcrest Terrace 2017
12612 Queensgate Road
12612 Queensgate Road
Courtesy of homeowner
12612 Queensgate Road
12612 Queensgate Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
Courtesy of the owner
3307 Kensington Ave.
3307 Kensington Ave.
3307 Kensington Ave.
3307 Kensington Ave.
7396 Kelshire Trace
7396 Kelshire Trace
Matthew Satterwhite///
7396 Kelshire Trace
7396 Kelshire Trace (2017)
7267 Marimel Lane
7267 Marimel Lane in Mechanicsville. (2017)
10271 Matthews Grove Lane
10271 Matthews Grove Lane, Mechanicsville (2017)
10271 Matthews Grove Lane
10271 Matthews Grove Lane in Mechanicsville. (2016)
Courtesy of homeowner
236 N. New Ave.
236 N. New Ave. in Highland Springs is known as the "rock-n-roll Christmas house."
8265 Softwind Court
8265 Softwind Court
Courtesy of the homeowner
4233 Spring Run Road
4233 Spring Run Road
Courtesy of homeowner
7703 Strath Road
7703 Strath Road
7703 Strath Road
Fred Gay's house on Strath Road boasts 110 blow-up Christmas ornaments and thousands of lights which draw hundreds of visitors each night during the holidays.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
10288 Wanchese Way
10288 Wanchese Way
9600 Dove Hollow Lane
9600 Dove Hollow Lane in Glen Allen
Courtesy of homeowner
11709 Aprilbud Dr.
11709 Aprilbud Dr.
7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace
7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace
Courtesy of the homeowner
1909 Cornell Ave.
1909 Cornell Ave.
Courtesy of homeowner
7610 Sweetbriar Road
7610 Sweetbriar Road
3330 Hanover Ave.
3330 Hanover Ave.
Courtesy of the homeowner
2200 Park Ave.
2200 Park Ave.
Courtesy of homeowners
8304 St Charles Road
8304 St. Charles Road
RVA Christmas Pig House
The house at 7302 Buck Rub Lane in Chesterfield County has been dubbed the “RVA Christmas Pig House.” It includes at least 177 pigs.
Courtesy of the homeowner