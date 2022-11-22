 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5002 Pine Tree Drive

From the Caroline series
Come check out this house in the Ladysmith area of Caroline County. Christmas on Pinetree features 50,000 lights and 30 inflatables. There is also a synchronized lightshow. The owners will also be outside some nights handing out candy canes.

Nov. 28 through Jan. 1

Facebook: Christmas on Pinetree

7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace

7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace

New to the list! An interactive light show with twinkling lights, a light show synced to music, and a fully updated display for the 2022 season.

11709 Aprilbud Dr.

11709 Aprilbud Dr.

This Henrico home features 215 Christmas balls hung on trees, shrubs, and the house. Each ball has 200 lights wrapped around a 1-foot diameter…

7610 Sweetbriar Road

7610 Sweetbriar Road

A mix of bright LED lights, blow-ups, and other yard decorations to create a festive Christmas display in the West End.

11306 Longtown Drive

11306 Longtown Drive

Enjoy over 45,000 lights with a gingerbread house, lots of twinkling lights, blow-ups, and much more.

8512 Tallion Way

8512 Tallion Way

Fun and festive light show in Chesterfield. Visitors can tune their radio to 96.7 FM and enjoy a light show set to music for about 15-20 minutes.

